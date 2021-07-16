Jabbawockeez

Join the renowned Jabbawockeez for a dance workshop Sunday, July 18, at The Van Buren from 11a-2pm. The dance crew will be fresh off of a halftime performance at Game 5 of the NBA Finals, July 17.

The monsoon is in full effect, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t get out and enjoy some entertainment. Here are 14 live music performances, one art exhibit opening, two theater productions, a special film screening and a chance to check out a dance workshop with renowned dance crew Jabbawockeez, fresh off of their halftime performance at Game 5 of the NBA Finals (Go Suns!). See you Around Town! |CST

LIVE MUSIC

Around Town, July 16–23

July 16
Breakup Shoes
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com

July 16–17
I Am AZ Music:
Ashley E. Norton, Krystal Baker and Sydney Sprague
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000

Desert Ridge Frosty and the Silver Tones

Frosty & The Silver Tones take the District Stage at Desert Ridge Marketplace, July 17

July 17
Frosty & The Silver Tones
District Stage, Desert Ridge Marketplace
shopdesertridge.com/event

July 17
Warm Nights & Cool Jazz in Carefree:
Afterglow
Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion
Tickets available via Eventbrite

July 17
LosJones
Yucca Tap Room
yuccatap.com

July 17, 21
Miguel Melgoza
Center Stage Bar
Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa
hyattregencyscottsdale.com; 480.444.1234

July 18
The Charles Lewis Quintet + 1
Featuring Lewis Nash
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464

July 19
Levi Platero
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com

July 20
Chad Freeman
Center Stage Bar
Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa
hyattregencyscottsdale.com; 480.444.1234

Serena Nicolle

Serena Nicolle performs at Center Stage Bar, July 22

July 21
The Strike
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com

July 22
Serena Nicolle
Center Stage Bar
Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa
hyattregencyscottsdale.com; 480.444.1234

July 22
Luau
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com

July 23
I Am AZ Music:
Anthony Mazzella — Legends of Guitar
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000

July 23
A Night of Jazz and R&B:
Jermaine Lockhart With Kim Weston
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464

Pump Boys and Dinettes

Pictured: Cassie Chilton and Emily Mulligan-Ferry

Valley audiences will enjoy the rock-a-billy fun of Pump Boys and Dinettes, which runs July 21 through Aug. 22.

DANCE WORKSHOP

July 18
Jabbawockeez — Dance Workshop
The Van Buren
thevanburenphx.com

ART, FILM & THEATER

July 16–25
The Last Five Years | Los Últimos Cinco Años
United Colours of Arizona Theatre
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

July 17–18
FilmBar at Orpheum Theatre presents Selena
Phoenix Orpheum Theatre
pccticketing.com

July 21 – Aug. 22
Pump Boys and Dinettes
The Phoenix Theatre Company
phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

July 21 – Jan. 2
“Freedom Must Be Lived: Marion Palfi’s America”
Phoenix Art Museum
phxart.org; 602.257.1880

Marion Palfi, Chicago School Boycott, 1963-1964. Gelatin silver print.

Marion Palfi, Chicago School Boycott, 1963-1964. Gelatin silver print.

Center for Creative Photography, University of Arizona: Marion Palfi Archive/Gift of the Menninger Foundation and Martin Magner. © Center for Creative Photography, Arizona Board of Regents.

