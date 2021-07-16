The monsoon is in full effect, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t get out and enjoy some entertainment. Here are 14 live music performances, one art exhibit opening, two theater productions, a special film screening and a chance to check out a dance workshop with renowned dance crew Jabbawockeez, fresh off of their halftime performance at Game 5 of the NBA Finals (Go Suns!). See you Around Town! |CST
LIVE MUSIC
July 16
Breakup Shoes
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com
July 16–17
I Am AZ Music:
Ashley E. Norton, Krystal Baker and Sydney Sprague
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
July 17
Frosty & The Silver Tones
District Stage, Desert Ridge Marketplace
shopdesertridge.com/event
July 17
Warm Nights & Cool Jazz in Carefree:
Afterglow
Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion
Tickets available via Eventbrite
July 17
LosJones
Yucca Tap Room
yuccatap.com
July 17, 21
Miguel Melgoza
Center Stage Bar
Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa
hyattregencyscottsdale.com; 480.444.1234
July 18
The Charles Lewis Quintet + 1
Featuring Lewis Nash
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
July 19
Levi Platero
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com
July 20
Chad Freeman
Center Stage Bar
Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa
hyattregencyscottsdale.com; 480.444.1234
July 21
The Strike
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com
July 22
Serena Nicolle
Center Stage Bar
Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa
hyattregencyscottsdale.com; 480.444.1234
July 22
Luau
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com
July 23
I Am AZ Music:
Anthony Mazzella — Legends of Guitar
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
July 23
A Night of Jazz and R&B:
Jermaine Lockhart With Kim Weston
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
DANCE WORKSHOP
July 18
Jabbawockeez — Dance Workshop
The Van Buren
thevanburenphx.com
ART, FILM & THEATER
July 16–25
The Last Five Years | Los Últimos Cinco Años
United Colours of Arizona Theatre
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
July 17–18
FilmBar at Orpheum Theatre presents Selena
Phoenix Orpheum Theatre
pccticketing.com
July 21 – Aug. 22
Pump Boys and Dinettes
The Phoenix Theatre Company
phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151
July 21 – Jan. 2
“Freedom Must Be Lived: Marion Palfi’s America”
Phoenix Art Museum
phxart.org; 602.257.1880
