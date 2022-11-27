Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church is hosting its 15th annual Christmas bazaar with more than 70 vendors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.
Vendors will be onsite at the community event offering jewelry, photography, pottery, toys, candles, women's and children's apparel, yard art, holiday decor, wind chimes, fused glass, Apache crafts, paintings, imported Italian food, woodworking, cutting boards and more.
Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or to make a monetary contribution in support of the Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center.
In addition, guests can visit the popular Sweets & Treats bakery for delicious baked goods, the Joyful Grounds Café for holiday breakfast delights and the K of C Savory Grille for lunch options. The Wine Bar Bistro will also be available to guests both days from noon to 4 p.m.
Admission is free and there is plenty of parking. The church is located at 36811 N. Pima Road in Carefree.
Please visit oloj.org for more information including directions to Lady of Joy Catholic Church. For vendor information, please email olojchristmasbazaar@gmail.com.
