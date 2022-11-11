One Step Beyond, Inc. (OSBI), a leading provider of innovative education programs for adults who have intellectual disabilities, announced its 2022 Help Us Grow (HUG) Gala will be at Creighton University in central Phoenix from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The gala will include inspirational presentations, a live and silent auction, plated dinner and a special tribute to Bonni Schwartz for her many years of advocacy and service for the disability community.
“Our annual HUG Gala will be an amazing event,” said CEO Madison Blanton. “I’m looking forward to celebrating achievement and heroes in our Valley community and hope others will consider joining us as public support is an important part of One Step Beyond’s success.”
Individuals interested in attending the One Step Beyond 2022 HUG Gala may purchase individual tickets or table admission packages. Tickets are tax deductible and available for $200 per person. A table of 10 is $2,000. Tickets include admission, access to the live and silent auction and a plated dinner. Ticket and table reservations are available via the One Step Beyond website (https://osbi.networkforgood.com/events/46382-2022-help-us-grow-gala).
“Our annual gala helps us provide much-needed resources so that we can continue to offer consistent, high-quality programming that our participants and their families expect. With the community’s help, we can meet the demand and ensure every individual we support has the opportunity to live their best life,” Blanton added.
Anyone who is unable to attend the gala but wishes to support One Step Beyond is welcome to join the online silent auction on the OSBI website regardless of gala ticket purchase. Individuals may also support the One Step Beyond mission by making a monetary donation via the One Step Beyond website. OSBI is a qualifying agency for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit where a gift of up to $400 (single filers) or up to $800 (filing jointly) can reduce state tax liability by the same amount.
Individuals or businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Suzanne Romaine at suzanneromaine@osbi.org.
For more information about One Step Beyond programs and services visit osbi.org.
