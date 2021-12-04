The City of Scottsdale’s holiday extravaganza, Scottsdazzle, is in full swing, offering seasonal fun for the entire family. The much-anticipated annual event brings a variety of festive activities and fun events to residents and visitors alike, with activities and events taking place at various locations around Old Town through Dec. 31.
Throughout Scottsdazzle, Old Town will be alive with holiday spirit through seasonal décor and sparkling lights twinkling throughout the streets. Local retailers and restaurants also join in on the festivities, offering guests incentives to dine, drink and shop throughout the season.
Scottsdazzle’s 2021 current event lineup includes:
All month long: Prancer’s Puzzle Rides
What happens when you combine a Scottsdale scavenger hunt, a jolly golf cart driver, and lots of holiday cheer? Prancer’s Puzzle Rides. These special seasonal rides can be booked all month long for fun with friends or family. Two uniquely fun and festive rides are available: Hijacked by Elves and Jingle Bar Hop (21 and over only).
Dec. 4, 11 & 18: Scottsdazzle Stroll in Old Town
Stroll along the canal banks of the Scottsdale Waterfront from 6–9pm surrounded by the sounds of the season. Live music anchors this sprawling celebration filled with public art installations, holiday décor and a brand new 40-foot Scottsdazzle Tree that lights up the night with dazzling holiday spirit. Warm up with hot cocoa, coffee, and sweet seasonal treats from local food vendors, then wander through Old Town Scottsdale’s own winter wonderland.
Dec. 5: Ho-Ho-Hoedown
Guests are invited to wrangle up a cowboy-style Christmas during this festive event, which tips its hat to Scottsdale’s Western roots and takes place from 3–5pm. The event features festive décor, live performances from a country western band and delicious “vittles” from the Mission Restaurant, including chimichurri skirt steak tacos on small flour tortillas with “cowboy” pinto beans, cotija, cilantro and red fresno.
Dec. 9: Gold Palette ArtWalk
Take a holiday stroll through Scottsdale’s Art District, 6:30–9pm, while perusing the city’s finest works of art. Featuring Old Town’s finest art galleries, this holiday-themed ArtWalk can be enjoyed by everyone from aficionados to aspiring art-fans and everyone in between.
Dec. 12: Miracle of Roses Pageant at Old Adobe Mission
The annual Miracle of Roses Pageant celebrates the appearances of the Virgin Mary to Juan Diego on Tepeyac Hill near Mexico City from Dec. 9 through Dec. 12, 1531, referred to as the “Miracle of Roses,” and honors Our Lady Guadalupe. The event, which takes place at 4pm, features a performance reenacting the events of Dec. 12, 1531 with light refreshments immediately following.
For a detailed listing of this year’s events, as well as current safety measures being suggested by the City of Scottsdale, visit www.scottsdazzle.com.
