Originally from Sabula, Iowa, with a population of 600, Dawn Dickinson grew up on a small farm with her six brothers and sisters. She moved to Arizona one week after graduating from the University of Iowa. Dickinson always loved visiting Arizona during her college spring break trips and knew she loved it before she even arrived. Her first job was at Saks Fifth Avenue at the Biltmore Shopping Center, which was a perfect fit with her fashion merchandising major.
Dickinson has lived in north Scottsdale since 1987 and has been living in the Desert Mountain community since 1999. She works as an associate broker for Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. On top of working in real estate, she also has an artistic gift for photography that came to light during COVID.
“I have always enjoyed art as a patron and observer, but have never considered myself an artist,” said Dickinson.
At the beginning of the pandemic, she got hooked on walking and hiking in her community. They have a lot of paved walking paths and miles of hiking trails in the high Sonoran Desert. She took pictures with her iPhone X and began to really enjoy taking digital images and then editing them.
“I am not really nervous around wildlife. Probably due to growing up on a farm and being comfortable with livestock. I am still always careful and use a zoom lens,” said Dickinson.
The first photo she really liked was taken on Easter Sunday in 2020. It is a beautiful purple thistle bloom with a bee laden down with pollen. Then in 2021 she purchased a Canon EOS90D camera and has been taking online classes at Scottsdale Community College. Dickinson has since completed introductory courses in digital photography, Photoshop and social media. This fall she is taking the next level of these classes.
Her favorite subject matter includes saguaro, bees, flowers, native Sonoran wildlife, birds and insects.
“I try to go on my walks and hikes early in the morning or just before the sunset to avoid full sun. Sometimes I am lucky and see wildlife on these outings,” said Dickinson.
She lives next to a large desert wash that acts as a superhighway for Sonoran Wildlife. Dickinson has seen javelina, mule deer, bobcats, rabbits, quail, owls, hawks and many other incredible species.
Dickinson continues to shoot and has been taking online classes at Scottsdale Community College. She is currently attending classes in digital photography, Photoshop and social media. Her dream is to showcase her work in one of the galleries in Old Town Scottsdale.
