Musical Theatre of Anthem announces its Winter/Spring class and workshop schedule beginning in January. The award- winning, nonprofit theatre trains and educates youth so that they can become the artists, patrons, and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity.
Classes are offered in ten-week sessions and students are encouraged to drop in to try a variety of classes. Classes are $10 each or $90 for a ten-week session. Discounts for multiple classes is offered. Here’s a selection of what the creatives have coming up. See more offerings at https://bit.ly/ CST_Anthem.
Acting Class:
Do you have a passion for the stage? Would you like to become a more confident actor? This Acting Master Class is taught by Laura O’Meara and perfect for you.
Details: Tuesdays through May 17 at 5:45pm. Best suited for ages 7 to 14 years old, and all levels welcome.
Fairytale Theatre:
Join MTA for a magical class that brings storybooks to life. Each week MTA will focus on a new story and bring the characters to the stage using performances, costumes, and props. Participants are encouraged to dress up.
Details: Wednesdays, January 19 through April 6 at 4pm. Best suited for ages 5 to 8 years old.
Puppetry:
From shadow puppets to marionettes, learn how to act through puppets of all kinds. This is the perfect class for young performers who are working to build their confidence onstage.
Details: Wednesdays, January 19 through April 6 at 5:30pm. Best suited for ages 7 to 14 years old.
Auditions:
Disney Cinderella KIDS (Performances February 17 - 20)
Poor Cinderella is endlessly mistreated by her wicked stepmother and stepsisters and denied a chance to go to the royal ball. A little help from her mice friends and a touch of magic from her Fairy Godmother send Cinderella to the ball to meet the Prince and fall in love! With a beautiful score including "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" and the classic "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo," Cinderella KIDS will charm its way into your heart and remind you that dreams really can come true.
Details: Saturday, January 8 at 9am for workshop participants A-L; 9:45am for workshop participants M-Z; and 10:30am general auditions. Dance Call will be at 9am and callbacks will be at 10am. $325 for ages 6 to 10 years old; all youth who audition will be cast. Scholarships are available.
Those auditioning should bring a musical theatre song (or any song they are comfortable with), 16-32 bars or one minute in length. Bring an accompaniment with CD or mobile device to sing with. You may also sing acapella if needed. Have your registration materials completed prior to coming to the audition.
Audition Preparation Workshops will be held at MTA on Thursday, January 6, from 4:30 to 6pm. and Friday, January 7, from 4:30 to 6pm.
Musical Theatre of Anthem is located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100 in Anthem. For more information or to register, call 623-336-6001 or visit www.MusicalTheatreofAnthem.org.
