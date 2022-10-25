The King Charles III Salute Match, featuring Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club and the Wales Polo Team, is joining the lineup at the 11th Annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships Saturday, Nov. 5 at WestWorld.
This is a new, recently announced match, deemed The King Charles III Salute Match in honor of King Charles III, who ascended to the throne Sept. 8, 2022. He is a member of both clubs and has played with each, including some of the players participating in Scottsdale Nov. 5th.
His Royal Highness, the former Prince of Wales was the first member of The Royal County of Berkshire Polo Team. The Wales Polo Team additionally has a close connection with King Charles III, who held a “Non-Playing Captain” status as The Prince of Wales.
The Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club prides itself as a top tier club. The club was founded by Bryan Morrison in 1985. Morrison was a businessman who worked with top artists such as Pink Floyd, Bee Gees and George Michael.
Jamie Morrison, the chairman of the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, is proud of his team and his club. Morrison will bring two of his players to the event in November.
King Charles III is the patron of Wales Polo Team, and they play with his insignia as their team badge. The Wales Polo Team will consist of Pete Webb, Ricky Cooper and Niall Donnelly. Both Webb and Cooper have the distinct honor of playing with King Charles III.
Ricky Cooper and his teammates are excited to attend the Polo Championships.
“This event is very special one for us and we are so honored and privileged to be playing in The King Charles III Salute Match,” Cooper said. “The Wales Polo Team has fallen in love with the event, and especially the fine people of Scottsdale who have also become our friends. The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships is truly the 'World’s Best Polo Event.'”
This newly announced match is set to begin at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5th. Gates open at 9:45 a.m. and the first match of the day begins at 10 a.m. There will be several other matches throughout the day, as well as special events such as the World’s “Longest” Fashion Show, produced by Phoenix Fashion Week and Canine Couture, a dog fashion show presented by Lugari Pet Salon. The day’s festivities conclude at 6 p.m.
Among other festivities for the day, guests can enjoy an expanded Scottsdale Charro Lounge, Arizona’s top Saxophonist, the return of The Riot House DayClub and much more.
General admission tickets are $45 now or $50 at the gate. It includes field-side experiences like the Sanderson Lincoln Black Label Lounge and several other DJ-infused party tents including the Grimaldi’s Pizza Disco, Prosecco and Popcorn by Harkins Theatres and the Riot House DayClub — the “bird’s nest” of American polo.
Tickets and tables including the best locations are still on sale at ThePoloParty.com. Those seeking sponsorship for calendar year 2022 or 2023 should contact info@ThePoloParty.com or call 480-423-1414.
