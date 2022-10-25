Join the Musical Theatre of Anthem for its second haunted house from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 29 for a spooktacular good time in support of the nonprofit organization.
Tickets are $10 each, can be purchased online for one of the three nights and each ticket can only be used once during the 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. hours. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door and guests will have the opportunity to purchase $5 tickets for repeat visits to the haunted house on the same night that they've purchased a full price ticket.
Online ticket sales will close at 4 p.m. each day for that evening.
All participants of MTA's Haunted House will be required to submit a signed liability waiver prior to entering the haunted house. Participants under the age of 18 will need a waiver signed by a parent or legal guardian. Waivers can be signed online or they can be signed in person at the Will Call table on the evenings of the haunted house.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the Musical Theatre of Anthem, an award-winning, non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that was founded in 2008 by Jackie and Jeff Hammond.
The organization’s mission is to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA trains and educates youth so they can become the artists, patrons and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults to empower them and foster their creativity. Since its inception, the organization has worked directly with more than 2,000 children.
Currently, MTA is gearing up for its production of A Year With Frog and Toad (Kids), which kids have been preparing for months. Performances of the musical are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 6. For more information about the organization, other upcoming performances or class options visit musicaltheatreofanthem.org.
