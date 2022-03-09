Anthem’s award-winning nonprofit theater, Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is set to host its Annual Fundraiser Benefit in March. The evening will have fun and entertainment for the whole family including performances by professional singers and MTA’s very own Outreach Group. Dinner, drinks, and dessert will be served by Bad to the Bone BBQ, soft drinks and desserts, and guests will have the opportunity to participate in a live and silent auction and prize basket drawing. Adding to the fun, MTA will announce its upcoming 15th Season.
MTA is an award-winning, non-profit theater company with a mission to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA’s Outreach Group is a group of elite, award-winning performers who tour around the valley to serve their community.
For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets.html.
IF YOU GO:
Where: Musical Theatre of Anthem, 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100 in Anthem
When: Saturday, March 26 at 4pm
Tickets: $60 per person, regardless of age.
