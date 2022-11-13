The Madison Center for the Arts is welcoming the Swiss-based theater troupe, Mummenschanz, to perform its 50th anniversary production for the last time in the United States the weekend of Nov. 18 through 20.
For its anniversary production, aptly titled “50 Years,” Mummenschanz will take audiences on a journey filled with imagination and poetry, putting on the most beloved sketches from the foundation’s repertoire over the past five decades.
To mark the anniversary, Artistic Director Floriana Frassetto has devised a production that will take the public on a 50-year journey through the fascinating world of Mummenschanz. It takes a look back at the most popular and most successful productions of years gone by, featuring legendary characters such as the Clay Masks and the Toilet Paper Faces.
The show will also see appearances by the delicate, air-filled Giants, the Pipe Creature and plenty of other bizarre objects and shapes brought to life by the troupe. The production will also include sketches featuring surprising new forms and characters that capture the signature Mummenschanz spirit.
This fantastic journey through Mummenschanz is lively, humorous, full of affection and brimming with imagination.
The shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20. Ticket prices range from $35 to $65 depending on seating.
To find more information on Mummenschanz: 50 Years or to purchase tickets, visit the Madison Center for the Arts’ website.
