Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) announces the second exhibition to open in PROJECT SPACE and first solo exhibition for Mimi O Chun. Titled “Mimi O Chun: It’s all cake,” and curated by Lauren R. O’Connell, curator of contemporary art, the exhibit will be on view beginning Sept. 4.
Delightful soft sculptures by Chun, a New York-based artist and designer, will take over SMoCA’s PROJECT SPACE — an initiative presenting new work by emerging and established contemporary artists. The artist’s new works, created during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, recontextualizes existing vernacular used in popular culture to reveal truth about the values we collectively adopt, perpetuate and create.
Chun’s works aim to capture moments that reflect the world in which we live. Over the past year, life and culture were halted by the pandemic, forming a new reality where life is “lived” though distanced online experiences. The works created for the exhibition “It’s all cake” were made by the artist in response to the past year and speaks to the absurdity of online consumption, where fun gimmicks distract from deeper issues.
“This body of work was produced over the past year and a half, during a particularly disruptive trifecta of events: a global pandemic, a polarized political climate and a civil uprising for racial justice,” said Chun.
“While frontline workers serviced the public, social distancing and shelter-in-place orders kept the rest of us at home, tethered to our laptops and phones around the clock. The same social media ecosystem that brought us momentary relief in the form of TikTok dances and hyper realistic illusion cakes also forced us to collectively confront unspeakable police brutality in the murder of George Floyd. These cultural, political, and economic winds formed a perfect storm that have exposed and exacerbated the structural inequities of a late capitalist economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.