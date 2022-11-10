As a teenager growing up in Bosnia in the early 1990s, Aida Sibic witnessed the horrors of war. She and her family left loved ones behind as they fled religious persecution and ethnic cleansing, escaping to refugee camps, then fleeing to America. They lived on government assistance while learning to communicate and support themselves.
Now a resident of Tempe since 2012, Sibic has written an enormously powerful, soul-stirring first memoir called “Luck Follows the Brave: From Refugee Camps, Abuse, and Suicide Loss to Living the Dream.”
In “Luck Follows the Brave,” Sibic candidly shares how she and her family survived the genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the early ‘90s and then started a whole new life as refugees in California. She discusses her own harrowing and traumatic refugee experience, as well as the long-term effects PTSD and trauma leaves on its survivors. Sibic shares the tremendous pain that her family experienced when her beloved mother lost her life to suicide in 2013 and the crucial lessons and warning signs of suicide that her family learned because of the tragedy.
“Suicide has been rapidly increasing in the United States in recent years and has become one of the leading causes of death among young adults,” Sibic said. “Unfortunately, however, there is still very little discussion about this subject because mental health and death by suicide is still a very taboo topic. That needs to change. Being able to have an open and honest discussion about mental health - without prejudice or judgement - would greatly help those who are suffering from severe depression feel much safer in reaching out for help.”
The main goal of her memoir, she said, “is to raise awareness and remove any stigma surrounding the topics of mental health and suicide prevention. Treating mental health conditions with the same urgency as any other life-threatening health condition is of vital importance, yet very limited resources and support are available to patients and their families.”
“Writing my memoir was a cathartic way for me to shed light on what the warning signs are when someone is experiencing severe depression and suicidal thoughts,” Sibic added. “I want very much to educate and enlighten others so that meaningful changes can be affected in the United States and around the world… In honor of my mother, I am here to inspire and provide hope and strength for those who are also coping with grief, loss or trauma.”
Sibic’s story demonstrates Bosnian "Inat," a term for stubborn and determined desire to persevere despite all obstacles. Ultimately, she lifts her family up, celebrates her Islamic heritage, and lives a life of strength and joy. Readers will be amazed by this profound, heartwarming portrait of courage. If you like inspirational stories of strong women, “Luck Follows the Brave” tells a triumphant story of surviving and thriving amid extreme adversity.
Currently, Sibic works as senior director of a corporate cybersecurity program. She lives with her two teenagers in Tempe and volunteers for organizations that provide education and services to the homeless, veterans, single moms, children and domestic abuse survivors.
The book signing with Sibic will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at Barnes & Noble at Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., in Phoenix. “Luck Follows the Brave” is available on Amazon.
