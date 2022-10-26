Upcoming performances by pianist Matthew Whitaker and the Brubeck Brothers Quartet will kick off Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts' season full of jazz.
“If you could imagine what Ray Charles and Jimmy McGriff looked like at age 13 but played like at age 30, then you will discover Matthew Whitaker,” said Wendy Oxenhorn of the Jazz Foundation of America.
Whitaker began teaching himself how to play the Hammond B3 organ at the age of nine, and he became the youngest artist to be endorsed by Hammond in its 80-plus-year history. He has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the 2019 Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composers Award for his original song “Emotions.”
Monifa Brown of WBGO jazz radio said “to see and hear him play is to know that divine talent exists,” and raved about his “innate musical abilities.” Despite his young age, Whitaker has already toured the United States and abroad, performing at Lincoln Center, the Apollo, Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center domestically, as well as international venues in France, Italy, Germany, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Australia, Switzerland, Portugal, Japan, Spain and Morocco.
“Matthew is truly an inspiration, and his genuine, joyful playing will lift our spirits,” said Abbey Messmer, director of programming for Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
Described by All About Jazz as “both relaxed and expressive,” brothers Chris and Dan Brubeck, along with guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb, perform a unique style of “straight-ahead” jazz that reveals their inherent ability to explore odd time signatures while naturally integrating the influences of funk, blues and world music. The group’s creativity, technique and improvisation can be heard in their uncompromising music, which reflects their dedication to melody, rhythm, culture and the spontaneous spirit of jazz.
Chris and Dan Brubeck have been making music together practically their whole lives. Drummer Dan and bassist, trombonist and composer Chris cut their first record together in 1966. They’ve subsequently played a variety of styles in several different groups, as well as with their father, jazz giant Dave Brubeck.
Other jazz shows at the center this season include Christian McBride’s New Jawn (Feb. 3), Pedrito Martinez and Alfredo Rodriguez Duo (March 3), Preservation Hall Jazz Band (March 7), Glenn Miller Orchestra (March 12) and Joshua Redman 3x3 (May 4).
The Matthew Whitaker performance begins at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd Street. Tickets are $40 to $55. The Brubeck Brothers Quartet concert is at 6 p.m. Dec. 18, also at the center. Tickets for their show are $30 to $58. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-8587 for more information.
Scottsdale Arts is continually striving to increase our accessibility offerings to provide enriching arts opportunities for everyone in the community. For more information about services we offer, please visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/accessibility.
Through its partnership with the city of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and educational opportunities that foster active, lifelong community engagement with the arts. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multi-disciplinary arts organization offering an exceptional variety of programs through four acclaimed branches — Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation — serving more than 600,000 participants annually. In conjunction with the city of Scottsdale, it also hosts more than 200,000 people annually on its campus through a robust rentals program.
Since 1975, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has provided a stage for a wide range of artists and genres, creating shared, inspiring experiences for the community that celebrate artistic excellence and cultural awareness. Today, it is one of the premier performing arts halls in the western United States and presents a diverse season of music, dance, theater, comedy and film from around the world.
