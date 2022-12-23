Everyone’s invited on an amazing journey with Elmo to discover the “power of yet” in “Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic,” which is coming to Glendale Dec. 29 and 30.
In partnership with the non-profit educational organization Sesame Workshop, this production features favorite “Sesame Street” pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a magical adventure live on stage.
Elmo is inspired to learn a magic trick when he meets magician extraordinaire Justin, who has come to Sesame Street to perform a magic show. But there’s one problem – Elmo doesn’t know how to do magic!
Through Justin’s encouragement to practice, work hard and never give up, Elmo embarks on an extraordinary journey. He learns that it’s okay to make mistakes and that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself and the power of what’s yet to be.
Cookie Monster and Gonger uncover the science and fun of baking while Abby Cadabby experiences the transformative abilities of caterpillars. Big Bird learns about the magnifying magic of shadow puppetry while Rosita orchestrates a rhythmic beat using everyday objects around her. And artist Grover mixes up the pigment power of the three primary colors.
With high-energy dance numbers and a soundtrack that’s sure to get everyone out of their seats, “Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic” is an inspirational introduction to live theater and the art of illusion that the entire family will enjoy.
The shows are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 and 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. The concerts will be at the Desert Diamond Arena, located at 9400 W. Maryland Avenue in Glendale.
Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com, with prices ranging from $25 to $70.
There are also pre-show meet and greet experiences at each concert, where guests have access to a private event with family-friendly activities, including a walk on the Sesame Street stage, and photo opportunities with Elmo and his friends. The experience is approximately 30 minutes long. To attend the meet and greet, a separate ticket ($35) must be purchased in addition to a show ticket and children must be accompanied by an adult.
Feld Entertainment is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Monster Jam, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, and Jurassic World Live Tour.
Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.
Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit media and educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger and kinder.
The nonprofit is active in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education and philanthropically-funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities it serves. For more information, visit sesameworkshop.org.
