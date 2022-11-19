The Madison Center for the Arts, a local performing arts venue, is showcasing Bryson Bost’s “Into the Wild: A Journey of Mindfulness, Imagination, and Presence” detailed painting exhibit now through Dec. 20.
The Gallery at The Madison is an art exhibition space featuring pieces by local and national artists, including works from Alisha Marie Anglin, Holly Anderson and Elena Pierson.
Bost is a maximalist painter who is dedicated to the immersive nature of details. He aims to provide an optimal viewing point from every distance through patterns and hatchwork. Through this viewing point, Bost hopes that all those who choose to explore his paintings are rewarded with whimsical moments no matter how far they may be from the painting.
Bost was greatly influenced by the Mesoamerican cultures woven throughout Central Mexico. While receiving guidance at Instituto Allende in Guanajuato, the Azteca frequency amplified his creative process. As an artist, Bost is committed to working “free-hand,” where the act of sketching is bypassed. With tools of permanence and risk ever-present, it is amongst this unrestrained space that he is most comfortable.
“The purpose of The Gallery at The Madison was to showcase talented artists, like Bryson Bost, in more ways than performing arts to help expand the arts within our community,” said Ari Levin, executive director at The Madison Center for the Arts. “We are so excited to present Bost’s Into the Wild and highlight his unique and expressive pieces this fall.”
The Galley can be found in The Madison’s lobby, a spacious 24,500-square-foot space with a soaring 40-feet ceiling and windows that travel from top to bottom. The Galley will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to the public.
The Madison Center for the Arts is a state-of-the-art venue featuring a 904-seat auditorium, extensive veranda and spacious lobby with a soaring 40-foot ceiling. The elegant versatility of this venue makes it an ideal choice for the performing arts, corporate events, galas, weddings and other large life celebrations.
The Madison Center for the Arts is located at 5601 N. 16th Street in Phoenix. For more information, visit themadison.org.
