M3F, North America’s most celebrated nonprofit music festival will return to Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix on March 4 and 5. M3F stands as a unique, independent outlier in the national event landscape. Originally spawned as a team-building exercise for its producers, WESPAC Construction, the festival acts as a philanthropic flagship for the City of Phoenix and a national invite for fans looking for a feel-good addition to their yearly music calendar.
Since the event’s inception, the nonprofit has donated more than $3.2 million to various causes, with over $1.1 million in donations coming from the previous two years alone. 100 percent of proceeds from M3F are donated, which is the primary focus for the festival.
Just before the world shut down in March 2020, M3F raised $600,000 for beneficiaries including the Music Therapy Program at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, the Northern Arizona Chapter of Habitat for Humanity, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Teach for America. Forced to take a year off in 2021, M3F offered to return the funds raised to its donors, but was honored to hear that these benefactors trusted the organization’s charitable vision in the face of national shutdowns. It was in the absence of the event, 18 years into building the organization, that M3F has risen to its position as a high-impact non-profit group that just happens to produce a burgeoning festival in its own backyard.
For its 2022 lineup, M3F brings artists from a diverse range of genres including Grammy-nominated electronic producer and singer ZHU, American soul singer Leon Bridges, Haitian-Canadian record producer Kaytranada, British electronic music project Jungle, Australian electronic five-piece Parcels, rock and electro-pop band A R I Z O N A, and rapper-singer Bryce Vine. Additional highlights on the 2022 lineup includes DJ / producer and Internet sensation Whethan, English songwriter and lyricist Elderbrook, live electronic act Two Feet, Brooklyn vocalist Cautious Clay, multi-genre American jam band Spafford, the Seattle hitmaker Surf Mesa, alternative musician and conservationist Goth Babe, rising star Bea Miller, London duo Franc Moody, and more incredible acts.
The festival reaches beyond the music into its focus on sustainability with more than 80 percent of its waste being recycled, its amazing food and beverage curation, art installations, and more.
With the help of its dedicated partners, sponsors, and charities, the event has quietly and authentically stood as a guiding beacon for what can happen when the cultural influence of music, art, food, and immersive experiences are used for the betterment of society at large.
Tickets for M3F are now on sale. For details or to purchase tickets, visit https://m3ffest.com.
