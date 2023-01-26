It’s the Year of the Rabbit, and shoppers at Scottsdale Fashion Square can hop into a celebration of the Lunar New Year on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Thanks to a partnership with Phoenix Chinese Week, the shopping center is presenting a series of traditional cultural performances that mark the start of a new year based on the phases of the moon.
The festivities will kick off at 12:30 p.m. near the center’s Lux Balcony, giving shoppers plenty of time to grab an early lunch at one of the shopping center’s many culinary offerings before grabbing a seat to take in all the excitement.
Attendees can expect to witness traditional Chinese dragon and lion dances, complete with vibrant costumes that lend authenticity and energy to the performances. Live music will enhance the experience. Shoppers can pick up red envelopes at Lux Concierge Desk featuring special offers from participating retailers.
The performance will culminate with a dragon dance roving throughout the shopping center, sharing the mesmerizing rhythm of celebration with one and all.
Scottsdale Fashion Square is located at 7014 E. Camelback Road.
