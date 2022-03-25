Prepare to be transported to a light-filled wonderland at the ARTrageous Gala.
A three-part gala, Luminescence will open with a Hollywood-style, live streamed red carpet event, while art nouveau, cirque-style jugglers orbit the cocktail hour environment, which includes elevated culinary and beverage stations and a silent auction.
“Upon entering, you will be awed by gravity-defying performances, fantastic creatures and brilliant interactive art displays transporting you to another world,” says interior designer Anita Lang, who is co-chairing the benefit with architect Oscar De las salas. “It will be like no other gala thus far, and Oscar and I are thrilled to co-chair such a special fun event for such a meaningful purpose.”
The stunning event is set to take place at Scottsdale Stadium and will be transformed into something akin to a magic box.
“We are particularly excited about this year’s ARTrageous Gala for a number of reasons,” says Dr. Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts. “While Scottsdale Civic Center renovations made it necessary for us to move off campus, we are thrilled to bring the first major gala event to the fabulous new venues at Scottsdale Stadium, partnering with our friends at the city of Scottsdale.”
As night falls, performance artists will fill the Field House, a black box-style venue at Scottsdale Stadium, moving above the specially designed, three-course dinner. Additional dinner entertainment, curated by Scottsdale Arts, will lead up to the dynamic live auction hosted by Letitia Frye.
The dinner program will include a presentation of The Herberger Award for the Arts. The gala will also honor special community leaders who have helped shape the course of cultural life in Scottsdale and remember arts philanthropists who have recently passed away.
Following dinner, the magic continues with an energizing and enigmatic grand finale performance by Quixotic. Using the power of music, dance, large-scale props and stunning lighted projections, this celebration of multidimensional arts will light up the night. Quixotic fuses imagination with technology, dance, projection mapping and live music to create fully-immersive, multi-sensory experiences.
The ARTrageous Gala takes place on April 22 and benefits dynamic and diverse performances, exhibitions, and arts education and outreach programs presented by Scottsdale Arts through its four dynamic branches—Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation—and two signature events: Scottsdale Arts Festival and Canal Convergence.
“It’s designed to revive that memory of being together with the people and art we care about, reminding us that togetherness and art are universal gifts,” shares De las salas.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit https://scottsdalearts.org/artrageous-gala.
