Following the success of her award-winning first book “Trine Rising,” Phoenix-based author C.K. Donnelly is set to release the second installment “Trine Fallacy,” Aug. 26.
Donnelly has created a complex world with its own language, maps, and culture in her “The Kinderra Saga” books, and Book 2 continues the harrowing journey of young Mirana Pinal.
Mirana and her mentor journey across the lands of Kinderra to find the answers they seek to save her beloved Kinderra and its people.
Through haunted desert canyons, harrowing oceanic trips, and hostile cities, Mirana finds that there is much about the history of Kinderra she does not know. And much, in fact, that she should not trust. Meanwhile, her parents and the other Aspected who defend Kinderra find themselves amidst hopeless battles and hollow victories. The Ken’nar forces that attack relentlessly are growing stronger, and the Kinderrans cannot seem to overcome them.
Filled with magic, political intrigue and compelling characters, Donnelly invites readers to escape into the rich world of Kinderra.
The author will host a virtual launch event with Changing Hands Book Store, Thursday, Aug. 26, at 7pm. Get the event details.
For additional information, visit the author’s website.
About The Author
While other kids read comic books under the covers with a flashlight at bedtime, C.K. Donnelly wrote fan fiction and fantasy stories. She used her love of writing to pursue a career in journalism and was honored with several press awards for business and economic reporting. She has also held careers in healthcare, and currently runs a freelance writing and marketing support firm. She resides in Arizona with her oh-so-patient husband and her little black dog (who is equally patient). She no longer writes under the covers by flashlight. Usually.
