Founded by Ben Smith, Gnosis IQ is an artificial intelligence system that supports both the academic and the emotional success of students. The system paints a holistic picture of a student's life by analyzing student responses and creating what has been coined a Gnosis score. They are working on advancing their predictive algorithm so it will predict further into the future, the student's academic performance.
The program will be able to look at a student’s dashboard and predict if they are going to fail math before they fail it allowing for early intervention and can help improve the future impact.
“The software is free so that budget isn’t a hindrance to implementation,” said Smith.
The company, in its second year, currently has four districts utilizing the system, which encompasses 40,000 students. The goal is to have 100,000 students by the end of the year.
Currently completing his doctorate in psychology, Smith did some research into how to engage with adolescents and the best way to interact with and support suicide risk and increased levels of depression. This research has transformed the tools that he was already creating into one of the most important tools for helping youth today.
“Based on my research, I've built tools that allow the students to self-report, whenever they want, they send emojis. And we can do a lot with that one report, we captured that down to the second when they reported it. We can create trends and trigger instant notifications to counselors. I have been told by our districts that they have caught about 20 students that are at high risk of either violence to others or self-harm,” said Smith.
The next step is an app, launching in a few weeks on both Android and iPhones. They have already prevented several suicides and this tool will allow kids to log their emotions anytime and from anywhere. His research indicates that youth are more likely to harm themselves than to ask for help, but the software flips that script. Instead of the youth having to go find a teacher and ask for support, the instructor approaches them.
Smith’s passion for helping youths led him to partner up with other programs supporting youth and their well-being. Recognizing other partnered organizations that are helping youth in the area, he became aligned with local celebrity Alice Cooper and his Solid Rock Teen Centers program.
Solid Rock Teen Centers has been a nonprofit for 26 years. Their vision is to help teens in a creative capacity and provide a safe atmosphere for them. The program is like a rock and roll version of a Boys and Girls Club. At their two locations teens, ages 12 to 20, can come in and experience music, art and dance opportunities for free. They offer music lessons, a recording studio, a dance studio and photography classes. It is a safe space where teens can create art and spend time with other youths at a creative hangout while receiving adult leadership and mentorship.
Randy Spencer, director of Community Partnerships and Development, facilitates the programming of the nonprofit. He brought years of experience in the music industry to help expand their programs.
“Alice and Sheryl Cooper wanted to create something positive in the community they belong to. While they are involved in philanthropy worldwide they wanted to do something deeper,” Spencer said.
The couple did research on potential nonprofits and what needs were out there and they realized that youth between the ages of 12 and 20 were lacking resources and activities. They wanted to create something positive to support the youth in a safe space and this led to the creation of the incredible program.
Spencer is currently working on their upcoming The Proof Is In The Pudding competition and has partnered up with Gnosis IQ, who is excited to sponsor the event. The competition features 300-plus musicians ages 12-25 from all music genres and has become the most well-known music competition in Arizona. A dance category is also making its debut at this year’s competition for dance groups. The competition is currently going on through Nov. 15. Winning artists will open for Alice Cooper at Christmas Pudding on Dec. 3 at Celebrity Theatre. The winning band will also receive $1,000, the winning dance group will receive $750 and the winning solo artist will receive $500.
"I am always amazed and thankful for partners and sponsors that desire to support Solid Rock Teen Centers,” said Alice Cooper. “They are part of the steam engine that keeps our train running to provide teens with free music, art and dance programs. We are thankful to Gnosis IQ and many of our other sponsors for being a part of Proof Is in the Pudding. They will be supporting teens to hopefully find the next Jimmy Eat World or the next Alice Cooper to usher in a great new generation of young musicians.”
To learn more about the event, visit alicecoopersolidrock.com/event.
