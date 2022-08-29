Howard Borden is changing the way we see photography. He was always artistic and developed many of those skills while attending Parson’s School of Design in his hometown of New York.
“When I was at Parsons I would do renderings for other designers, for interior design firms who would show their clients and I could paint very quickly using watercolors,” said Borden. He made a career of architectural design with his company Howard E. Borden Associates, Inc. After retirement he continued down a creative path but began focusing on his passion for photographic manipulation.
“I always did photography. When I got my first camera, I was going around just taking pictures and snapshots. The thing is, anyone can take a picture, a 5-year-old can take a picture, it takes an artist to capture the composition.” said Borden.
He was an early student of what we now think of as photo editing and he really enjoyed turning a photograph into something closer to a watercolor or oil painting. He continued this path and continued to strive to take what we see and transform it into an expression of a feeling or a period of time sparking memories of what we remember or what could be.
Borden’s digital art skills caught the attention of Paradise Valley Community College, where he had taken some of his courses and now, he lectures and teaches students how to enhance their own photographs. The college is now offering a project called “Where in the World is Howard” where they are tasked with taking an image of Borden and placing it in various locations around the world. Borden is thrilled to come in and be a part of the panel that judges his favorites from the current student’s work.
“Thinking outside of the box experimenting. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t,” said Borden.
Currently a Desert Mountain resident, Borden has art shows around the area. His latest exhibit was at the Sonoran Arts League in Cave Creek. He also works with clients that have their own photographs that they would like to manipulate into a distinctive style of art and work directly with him to create their own custom pieces. To contact Borden, email him at hbimages1@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/howard.borden.735.
*Portrait of Howard Borden by David Lee at https://www.paparazzofilm.com/
