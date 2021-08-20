More live summer concerts are headed to the Valley this week, along with art films, an artist meet-and-greet and Immersive Van Gogh. See you Around Town! |CST

LIVE MUSIC

Mavericks_LosLobos.jpg

Aug. 20

The Mavericks and Los Lobos

Talking Stick Ballroom 

www.talkingstickresort.com; www.ticketmaster.com

TheNash_Sonrisa_reduced.png

Sonrisa

Aug. 20

Sonrisa

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

Crescent_LostDogStreetBand_

Lost Dog Street Band

Aug. 20

Lost Dog Street Band

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

ValleyBar_BlackJoeLewis.jpg

Black Joe Lewis

Aug. 21

Black Joe Lewis

Valley Bar

www.valleybarphx.com; 602.716.2222

Yucca LosJones

LosJones

Aug. 21

Los Jones

Yucca Tap Room

www.yuccatap.com; 480.967.4777

MIM_paradise-winds.jpg

Paradise Winds

Aug. 21

Paradise Winds

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

The Wrecks

The Wrecks

Aug. 21

The Wrecks

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

Aug. 21

Arsen Nalbandian Trio plays Oscar Peterson

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

TheVanBuren_NekoCase.jpg

Neko Case

Aug. 22

Neko Case

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Francine Reed

Francine Reed

Aug. 22

Jazz Matinee: Francine Reed

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

Aug. 22

Jazz con Alma

Arizona Jewish Historical Society

www.azjhs.org/jazz-con-alma

The Slackers

The Slackers

Aug. 26

The Slackers 30th Anniversary Tour

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

MIM_milk-carton-kids-haley-heynderickx.jpg

Milk Carton Kids and Haley Heynderickx

Aug. 27

Milk Carton Kids and Haley Heynderickx

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

The Nash_Bates_Carly_1200p_Photo_ElaineThomasCampbell.jpg

Carly Bates

Aug. 27

Carly Bates & Friends

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

CrescentBallroom_TheSenators.jpg

Aug. 27

The Senators

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

 

ART, THEATER & MORE

FHT_SayGoodnightGracie_IMG_0605.JPG

Say Goodnight Gracie at Fountain Hills Theatre

Aug. 20 – Sept. 5

Say Goodnight, Gracie

Fountain Hills Theater

www.fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661, Ext. 3

The Goonies

The Goonies

Aug. 21–22

FilmBar presents The Goonies

Orpheum Theatre

Get Tickets

guy_gilchrist.jpg

Aug. 21–22

Meet “Muppets” illustrator/author Guy Gilchrist

Collectors Marketplace

www.collectorsmarketplace.com; 480.442.1117

MaverickModigliani.jpg

Great Art on Screen: Maverick Modigliani

Aug. 25

Great Art on Screen: Maverick Modigliani

Phoenix Art Museum

Tickets are available here.

Immersive Van Gogh

Immersive Van Gogh

Aug. 26

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

Lighthouse Artspace

www.vangoghphx.com

