More live summer concerts are headed to the Valley this week, along with art films, an artist meet-and-greet and Immersive Van Gogh. See you Around Town! |CST
LIVE MUSIC
Aug. 20
The Mavericks and Los Lobos
Talking Stick Ballroom
www.talkingstickresort.com; www.ticketmaster.com
Aug. 20
Sonrisa
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Aug. 20
Lost Dog Street Band
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222
Aug. 21
Black Joe Lewis
Valley Bar
www.valleybarphx.com; 602.716.2222
Aug. 21
Los Jones
Yucca Tap Room
www.yuccatap.com; 480.967.4777
Aug. 21
Paradise Winds
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Aug. 21
The Wrecks
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222
Aug. 21
Arsen Nalbandian Trio plays Oscar Peterson
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Aug. 22
Neko Case
The Van Buren
Aug. 22
Jazz Matinee: Francine Reed
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Aug. 22
Jazz con Alma
Arizona Jewish Historical Society
Aug. 26
The Slackers 30th Anniversary Tour
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222
Aug. 27
Milk Carton Kids and Haley Heynderickx
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Aug. 27
Carly Bates & Friends
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Aug. 27
The Senators
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222
ART, THEATER & MORE
Aug. 20 – Sept. 5
Say Goodnight, Gracie
Fountain Hills Theater
www.fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661, Ext. 3
Aug. 21–22
FilmBar presents The Goonies
Aug. 21–22
Meet “Muppets” illustrator/author Guy Gilchrist
Collectors Marketplace
www.collectorsmarketplace.com; 480.442.1117
Aug. 25
Great Art on Screen: Maverick Modigliani
Phoenix Art Museum
Tickets are available here.
Aug. 26
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit
Lighthouse Artspace
