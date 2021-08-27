Here are 12 ways catch live local and touring music this week, including the reopening of a favorite Valley blues club, The Rhythm Room, plus and opportunity to see Casablanca on a big screen in an historic venue. See you Around Town! |CST

House of Stairs

House of Stairs

Aug. 27

Sunset Summer Concert Series: House of Stairs

Royal Palms Resort and Spa

www.royalpalmshotel.com; 602.283.1234

Atomic 44s

The Atomic 44s

Aug. 27

Reopening Night and The Atomic 44’s CD Release Party

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981

MIM_milk-carton-kids-haley-heynderickx.jpg

Milk Carton Kids and Haley Heynderickx

Aug. 27

Milk Carton Kids and Haley Heynderickx

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Cygnill

Cygnill

Aug. 27

Cygnill

Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage

www.shopdesertridge.com

The Nash_Bates_Carly_1200p_Photo_ElaineThomasCampbell.jpg

Carly Bates

Aug. 27

Carly Bates & Friends

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

CrescentBallroom_TheSenators.jpg

Aug. 27

The Senators

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

DesertRidge_TracingFaces.jpg

Tracing Faces will play on the District Stage at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Aug. 28

Tracing Faces

Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage

www.shopdesertridge.com

Casablanca.jpg

Aug. 31

The Classics Film Series: Casablanca

Orpheum Theatre Phoenix

www.pccticketing.com

Celebrity_Alan Parsons - SIMON LOWERY PHOTOG.jpg

Alan Parsons

Aug. 31

Alan Parsons Live Project

Celebrity Theatre

www.celebritytheatre.com; 602.267.1600

MIM_concerts-eric-and-the-other-troublemakers_1920x936.jpg

Eric and The Other Troublemakers

Sept. 1

Eric and The Other Troublemakers

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

MIM_concerts-keiko-matsui_1920x936.jpg

Keiko Matsui

Sept. 2

Keiko Matsui

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Sept. 2

The 40 Acre Mule

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981

MIM_concerts-hot-club-of-cowtown_1920x936.jpg

Sept. 3

Hot Club of Cowtown

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

The Sugar Thieves

Sept. 3

Sugar Thieves CD Release Party

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you