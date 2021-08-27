Here are 12 ways catch live local and touring music this week, including the reopening of a favorite Valley blues club, The Rhythm Room, plus and opportunity to see Casablanca on a big screen in an historic venue. See you Around Town! |CST
Aug. 27
Sunset Summer Concert Series: House of Stairs
Royal Palms Resort and Spa
www.royalpalmshotel.com; 602.283.1234
Aug. 27
Reopening Night and The Atomic 44’s CD Release Party
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981
Aug. 27
Milk Carton Kids and Haley Heynderickx
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Aug. 27
Cygnill
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
Aug. 27
Carly Bates & Friends
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Aug. 27
The Senators
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222
Aug. 28
Tracing Faces
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
Aug. 31
The Classics Film Series: Casablanca
Orpheum Theatre Phoenix
Aug. 31
Alan Parsons Live Project
Celebrity Theatre
www.celebritytheatre.com; 602.267.1600
Sept. 1
Eric and The Other Troublemakers
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Sept. 2
Keiko Matsui
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Sept. 2
The 40 Acre Mule
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981
Sept. 3
Hot Club of Cowtown
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Sept. 3
Sugar Thieves CD Release Party
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981
