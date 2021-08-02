Local artist Katalin Ehling has a career that spans almost 50 years, starting with fashion drawings while in Paris in the 60s, to her 45 years as a batik artist and watercolorisrt, to her most recent autobiographical collages.
For her birth in Hungary, experiencing war-torn Europe and emigration to America in 1950, to moving to Arizona and raising a family in the 1970s, Ehling has a lot of life stories to be told. And she tells the story of that life through her art.
The Early Years for Ehling
Ehling is Hungarian born. In the fourth year of WWII, her family had to leave Budapest and lived for six months in Bavaria. At the end of the war, they found a home in a small town on the Danube. In 1950 they were granted visas for emigrating to America. After six years in Wisconsin, they moved to Chicago. Ehling attended Mercy High School for girls where the program was totally academic, although two of her passions were also taught: Art and French.
Her art adventures began upon graduation, four months in Europe, traveling via Eurailpass to many European countries while gaining fluency in German and French, and visiting museums everywhere. When her three weeks in Paris at the home of a pen-pal of long-standing ended, she promised herself that she would return one day to study and live there. It happened three years later, after attending Chicago’s prestigious American Academy of Art for two years, then working for a year at an ad agency. All fell in place by September 1963, when she packed her trunks and sailed across the ocean.
Paris Beckons
She felt at home living near the Arc de Triomphe, boarding with a widow who only knew French. Art school was near Montmartre, a pleasant walk through non tourist neighborhoods. One of the highlights there was being sent with two fellow students to the Christian Dior fashion house. They were seeking quick sketchers of models on the runway. According to the school’s mistress, the House of Dior preferred to hire Ehling, but they assumed she did not want to make a five-to-seven-year commitment. The experience itself was priceless.
Back in the States — A Career Begins
Returning from her year in Europe, Ehling needed funds. She found a good position at an advertising agency. She soon met her Austrian husband, Helmut. A year later they married, had a daughter, moved to Arizona, had a son and soon became part of the Phoenix/Scottsdale art community. It was there that she threw herself into daily art making.
Not taken by oils nor watercolor, she discovered the art of batik and dedicated herself to that art form for 45 years. Her works were in prestigious southwest galleries in Scottsdale, Sedona, Taos and Santa Fe, Palm Springs, Denver and Breckenridge. With several, she had a 20+ year relationship. She also had representation in Berlin and a major gallery exhibit in Budapest. About ten years ago, when the wax fumes were too strong and her batik hand developed arthritis, she put batik on hold. She continued with watercolors, acrylic abstracts, then finally, autobiographical collages.
Worldwide travel has always been an inspiration: batiks of Japan and China, Java and Bali, France and Hungary. Six or so years ago, she took workshops to better acquaint herself with acrylics and more abstract works. Now she focuses on autobiographical collages using elements of family letters from Budapest, drawings, maps, old photos and documents kept by her parents. Hungarian themes are her current favorites. She is still fluid in the language and is fortunate that her parents kept photos and documents, etc. for her to read, enjoy and be inspired.
Currently on display at the Desert Foothills Library are 50 works showing her at various stages of her career — starting with batik and ending in collage. The library will host two tours of the exhibit in August and an artist reception in September. In the meantime, Ehling continues to tell her life story. |CST
