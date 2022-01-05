Tango Argentina heads to North Phoenix for its first-ever Arizona performance and it’s one not to miss. Eight of Argentina’s best tango dancers and musicians head to The Madison Center for the Arts in January for a spectacular program. As part of its inaugural tour of the United States, Tango Argentina combines tango traditions with contemporary stories to show the evolution of Tango and the history of its birthplace: Buenos Aires. Audiences will discover the sensuality and charisma of this dance and music genre alongside dancers and live musicians, all of whom are experts in the art of Tango.
Performances take place on January 13 and 14 at 7pm. Tickets start at $35. For more information or for tickets, visit www. themadison.org/tango-argentina.
