It’s not too late to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Scottsdale.
The Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) showcases artists who are a part of the Latinx community as part of the “Forever Becoming: Young Phoenix” exhibit. The artists, who are all under the age of 30, express the environment around them through various art forms.
“The ‘Forever Becoming: Young Phoenix Artists’ exhibit is available for viewing until Jan. 23, 2022. Anyone can continue to enjoy it up to then,” said the museum’s front desk clerk.
Estephania González created a 10-minute video called “Huitzilophchtlil,” named after the Mexica-Aztec god of war, sun and human sacrifice. The video was shown on two adjacent walls, one with Spanish and one with English subtitles, allowing for an extensive audience.
Alluding to the connection between humans and nature, González combines various shots of areas near the Arizona-Mexico border with a green screen insertion of the human eye and herself in place of a celestial being.
“The work is a metaphor for experiencing and healing the chasm created by disregarding the fragility of humanity and nature,” states the plaque explaining her artwork.
Along with several other artists, Steffi Fairecloth remains another member of the Hispanic community to acknowledge. The three works of art submitted by Fairecloth are titled, “Tazo ASMR,” “Metallix Tazos,” and “Long Hair te Queda Mejor ASMR” that include videos and objects about the pleasure and tingling sensation that humans experience when listening to ASMR. The phenomenon has been exposed to the media various times in the past but especially became more familiar during the quarantine period.
“The works in Fairecloth’s Bordertown ASMR series touch on nostalgia and examine societal-gender norms that transcend borders,” stated on the plaque next to the videos. Her short videos represent various stereotypes of Latinx practices and the irony of pop culture throughout her adventure of living in a bi-national community.
“I really enjoyed watching the videos and reading about the art that these Latinx artists produced because it symbolizes their culture and allows me to learn more about them,” said local bystander, Eden Assadi when referring to the exhibition.
Sam Frésquez is an interdisciplinary artist from Phoenix. She expresses her interest in the information that is passed from generations down into sculpture or performance designs. Her creation at the Scottsdale Museum is called “The Meet Cute” (“El encuentro cuco”), an 11 minute video that displays a series of scenes from various romantic comedy movies where the main character’s love interests meet each other for the first time.
Movies such as La La Land, 50 First Dates, The Wedding Planner, 500 Days Of Summer, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, and When Harry Met Sally is compilated in this 11-minute video. Being influenced by these very movies as a child led Frésquez to question the male encounter with a female always being promoted on the big screen. A simple but strong meaning behind this project has the ability to embody her relationship with societal gender norms, with her own body and experience.
“Through the process of inserting herself into iconic Hollywood rom-coms, Frésquez is appropriating the ease of mainstream white, cis-gendered, heterosexual relationships to center the narratives of queer love” stated the label to the left of the video showing in the exhibit.
“I was thinking a lot about the representation in general but also about how there are all of these tropes and formulas that are so tied to queer film but queer film rarely gets to be about the actual romance,” Frésquez said.
Visiting the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is one of the many ways to honor the occasion continuously even when Hispanic Heritage Month is over.
