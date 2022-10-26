The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun.
The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Kierland Commons shopping center in Scottsdale, with the art festival taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days and a wine garden from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
More than 100 artists from around the world will create a one-of-a-kind outdoor gallery on the shopping center’s Main Street, with a collection of original art representing various cultures and a range of subject matter and media, including still life, landscape, portraiture, nature and abstract. Original works will include bronze, clay, glass, metal and wood sculptures. Other works include paintings on canvas, mixed media, fiber art, hand-blown glass, handcrafted jewelry, photography and more.
The artists are being juried by a group of professionals in the industry whose focus is creativity, quality, presentation and uniqueness.
Those 21 and older can enjoy the wine garden, where there will be wines from 15 of Arizona’s best wineries available to sip on while strolling along Main Street and listening to upbeat sounds of live music. Willcox Wine Country, a region in the southeastern part of the state associated with Arizona Farm Wineries and Vineyards, is organizing the wine aspect of the event. The Willcox area leads Arizona’s wine grape production, growing 74% of the state’s wine grapes. The region is also home to the most highly rated Arizona wines byWine Spectator magazine.
David Ryan Harris will hold a live outdoor concert at the event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has produced, written and performed with the likes of John Mayer, Dave Matthews, India.Arie, Cassandra Wilson and Guy Sebastian— with whom he co-wrote the RIAA platinum-certified “Battle Scars.” David’s independently released album, “Lightyears,” features guest appearances from John Mayer, India.Arie, and Nikka Costa.
Additionally, Colton Avery, a singer-songwriter who hails from Phoenix will also perform as the opening act. Colton was discovered by The Script, who took him to London, where he honed his skills as an artist, fusing a UK singer-songwriter sound with American pop sensibilities. He’s performed at popular venues such as The Wiltern, Croke Park and the O2 before returning to the United States to focus on songwriting.
Various delectables will be available from a selection of gourmet cottage vendors, local confectionaries and trendy food concessions to complement the festival experience. The shopping center also boasts 12 chef-driven restaurants, outdoor cafes and upscale retail shops.
Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is produced by Vermillion Promotions, a leading producer of Arizona’s top-ranked Art Festivals, including the Tubac Festival of Art, which was ranked No. 3 in the country.
The art festival offers free admission and is open to all ages of the public. Those 21 and older can purchase a ticket for $30 to $35 to enter the wine garden. The Wine Garden ticket price includes a commemorative wine glass and 10 tasting tickets. Proceeds from wine garden ticket sales will benefit Horse’s Help, a Phoenix-based nonprofit that serves the special needs and at-risk community by using horses and people to improve quality of life.
For more information about the Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival, visit Kierlandcommons.com/Events.
