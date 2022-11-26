A great deal of excitement and celebration will be felt on Saturday, Dec. 3 when the Valley of the Sun JCC (“The J”) in Scottsdale hosts its 20th anniversary on the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus. The gala will include cocktails, dinner, fire performers, contortion bubbles, aerial acts, a celebrity mentalist and an after-party with live music and dancing. Most importantly, there will be an awards reception to honor four incredible individuals for their outstanding commitment and dedication to The J and the greater Phoenix community.
The J will present Joel Kramer with its first-ever Lifetime Leadership Award and Lanny Lahr with the Habonim “Builder” Award. Additionally, Nicole and Joshua Perilstein will be presented with this year’s Maya Schulder Rising Star Award.
“The J’s annual gala is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year,” said Jay Jacobs, chief executive officer. “This event provides scholarships for financial assistance, as well as funds for programs and services. We feel very privileged to be able to honor such worthy individuals in our community every year, especially this year on our emerald anniversary.
The Lifetime Leadership Award will be presented to Joel Kramer for his profound contribution to The J through an established history of notable service, professional expertise, inspiration and admiration from peers, J staff and members throughout the last 20 years. Kramer continues to lead by example and is paving a strong foundation for future leaders to build upon.
The Habonim “Builder” Award will be presented to Lanny Lahr for his outstanding determination, dedication and leadership throughout the 1999-2002 Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus Capital Campaign. Lahr was instrumental in turning a community dream into a reality by building one campus to house many local Jewish agencies and schools. Twenty years later, over a million people enjoy activities on the campus throughout the year.
The Maya Schulder Rising Star Award will be presented to Nicole and Joshua Perilstein. Maya Schulder tragically passed away at 16 in 2016 and was a young, bright-shining light lost too soon. The award named in her memory is presented annually to those who give of their time and talent to help transform lives within The J community.
The Dec. 3 gala will begin at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails, dinner and live entertainment. The awards ceremony will be at 8 p.m. followed by a 9:15 p.m. after-party.
Tickets are $325 per member; $375 per non-member and dress is cocktail attire. Registration is required by Nov. 18. To purchase a sponsorship and register for the 2022 gala, visit vosjcc.org/gala22.
For more information, contact Lynette Stein, director of special events and community relations at lynettes@vosjcc.org or 480-481-7040. Sponsorship inquires can be directed to Andrea Quen, chief development officer, at andreaq@mpjcc.org or 480-481-1753.
The J is located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road. Everyone is welcome at The J - all ages, faiths and abilities. For more information about The J, visit vosjcc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.