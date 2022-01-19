Houston Ballet Academy announces an international audition tour for its 2022 Summer Intensive Program, an immersive five-week program for dancers 12 to 17 years of age. Scheduled for June 27 to July 30, the program is an opportunity for serious ballet students to learn from distinguished Academy faculty and guest artists at Houston Ballet’s Center for Dance. The 13-city audition tour takes place between Jan. 8 and Feb. 6.
Under the direction of artistic director Stanton Welch AM and Academy director Jennifer Sommers, Houston Ballet Academy trains more than 1,000 students per year and produces the majority of Houston Ballet’s professional company members. Currently, over 60 percent of the company dancers trained in the Academy, with the majority having attended Houston Ballet’s Summer Intensive Program.
Students in the Summer Intensive Program are fully engrossed in dance, with six to eight classes per day, six days per week. The class schedule comprises ballet technique, pointe, a dedicated men’s class, classical variations, repertory, modern, jazz, character, musical theater, social dance, strength and conditioning, Yamuna Body Rolling, and Pilates. In addition to world-class instructors, Houston Ballet Academy aims to create a holistic learning environment by providing an on-site wellness team, including an athletic trainer, a strength and conditioning coach, a nutritionist, a nurse and more.
Pre-registration for Houston Ballet’s Summer Intensive Program audition is open online, and the audition tour commences in January, with a stop in Phoenix Jan. 8. Learn more by visiting www.houstonballet.org/academy.
