The Sugar Thieves perform at Musical Instrument Museum June 25

Hey, we know it’s hot out, but there are some great concerts and performances coming up this week, plus art at cool museums to check out and fun ways to spend the day with Dad. So, break out those oven mitts (don’t forget to hydrate!), hop in the car and head to these events. They may help you forget the heat, at least for a little while! |CST

LIVE MUSIC

Around Town, June 18–25

June 18
Come Back Buddy
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
shopdesertridge.com

June 18
Royce Murray & Jermaine Lockhart
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464

June 18–19
I Am AZ Music: Lisa Hightower
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000

June 22–23
I Am AZ Music: The Sensational 7
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000

June 25
I Am AZ Music: The Sugar Thieves
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000

SCPA_Bridgman Packer Dance.jpg

Bridgman | Packer Dance performs at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, June 25.

DANCE

June 19
Alonzo King LINES Ballet
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

June 25
Bridgman | Packer Dance
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

THEATER

June 18 – July 11
Gilligan’s Island
Arizona Broadway Theatre at Herberger Theater Center
azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400

June 23 — July 18
Daddy Long Legs
The Phoenix Theatre Company
phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

ART, EXPLORATION & MORE

PhxArt_SweetLandofFunk.jpg

Sweet Land of Funk explores the individualism and self-expression of the Funk art style and how Funk artists visually responded to contemporary upheavals in politics, society, and art. Located in Modern and Contemporary Art galleries.

Thru May 15, 2022
Sweet Land of Funk
Phoenix Art Museum
phxart.org

June 20
Father’s Day Family Drumming Workshop
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org

June 21
Virtual Sunset Meditation in the Skyspace
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
smoca.org

June 24–27
The One and Only Jewish Miss America
(Online)
Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival
gpjff.org

Thru July 31
Umbrella Pop — Sunset
Desert Ridge Marketplace
shopdesertridge.com

Thru Jan 30, 2022
Zineb Sedira: Voice-Over
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
smoca.org

DesertRidge_UmbrellaPop.jpg

Make an escape from the scorching summer sun and stroll beneath a canopy of umbrellas hung high in The District. 

