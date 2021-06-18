Hey, we know it’s hot out, but there are some great concerts and performances coming up this week, plus art at cool museums to check out and fun ways to spend the day with Dad. So, break out those oven mitts (don’t forget to hydrate!), hop in the car and head to these events. They may help you forget the heat, at least for a little while! |CST
LIVE MUSIC
June 18
Come Back Buddy
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
shopdesertridge.com
June 18
Royce Murray & Jermaine Lockhart
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
June 18–19
I Am AZ Music: Lisa Hightower
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
June 22–23
I Am AZ Music: The Sensational 7
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
June 25
I Am AZ Music: The Sugar Thieves
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
DANCE
June 19
Alonzo King LINES Ballet
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
June 25
Bridgman | Packer Dance
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
THEATER
June 18 – July 11
Gilligan’s Island
Arizona Broadway Theatre at Herberger Theater Center
azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400
June 23 — July 18
Daddy Long Legs
The Phoenix Theatre Company
phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151
ART, EXPLORATION & MORE
Thru May 15, 2022
Sweet Land of Funk
Phoenix Art Museum
phxart.org
June 20
Father’s Day Family Drumming Workshop
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org
June 21
Virtual Sunset Meditation in the Skyspace
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
smoca.org
June 24–27
The One and Only Jewish Miss America
(Online)
Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival
gpjff.org
Thru July 31
Umbrella Pop — Sunset
Desert Ridge Marketplace
shopdesertridge.com
Thru Jan 30, 2022
Zineb Sedira: Voice-Over
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
smoca.org
