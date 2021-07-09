Desert Ridge_KC-Angels.jpg

KC Angels play Desert Ridge's District Stage, July 9

From live music, local art, dance, film, lectures, and family-friendly ways to keep cool, here are 20 events going on this second weekend in July.

LIVE MUSIC

The Nash_the-stakes.jpg

The Stakes take the stage at The Nash, July 9

July 9
The Stakes
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464

July 9
KC Angels
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
shopdesertridge.com

July 10
I Am AZ Music: ZAZU West
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000

July 10
Alice Tatum Band
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464

July 11
A.J. Croce
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000

Live music, July 9–16

July 13
Red Elvises w/ The Surfside IV
Yucca Tap Room
yuccatap.com

July 14
Bastille Day Jazz Manouche w/ Constance Genter and the Uptown Combo
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464

July 14
Honeygirl
Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa
hyattregencyscottsdale.com; 480.444.1234

RebelLounge_BreakupShoes.jpg

Breakup Shoes

July 16
Breakup Shoes
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com

July 16–17
I Am AZ Music: Ashley E. Norton, Krystal Baker and Sydney Sprague
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000

July 16–18
The Sizzlin’ Summer Weekend Music Festival
Fountain Hills Theater
fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661

FAMILY FRIENDLY

Children's Museum Eric Carle

In the Children’s Museum of Phoenix Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit, guests will become the Very Hungry Caterpillar as they follow his path. Weave a web with the Very Busy Spider. Find your light with the Very Lonely Firefly. Make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump. Compose a symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket. Create artwork using many of Eric Carle’s techniques.

July 9
Aloha Friday at Scottsdale Quarter
scottsdalequarter.com

Thru Sept. 6 Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit
Children’s Museum of Phoenix
childrensmuseumofphoenix.org; 602.253.0501

DANCE & THEATER

Dance & Theater, July 9–16

July 9
Alan Rubio: Inspired by Division of Labor: Women Shifting a Transnational Gaze
(Virtual performance)
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
smoca.org

July 16–25
The Last Five Years | Los Últimos Cinco Años
United Colours of Arizona Theatre
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Thru July 18
Daddy Long Legs
The Phoenix Theatre Company
phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

Thru July 24
Kill Socrates, A Comedy
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841

ART, FILM & MORE

Scottsdale Quarter Summer Fridays

Scottsdale Quarter invites families to cool down in the pop-jet splash fountain during Summer Fridays, a weekly event offering treats and entertainment for kids.

July 10

PhxArt + FilmBar Present: Sunflowers
Phoenix Art Museum, Whiteman Hall
phxart.org

July 16
Karen Bea, Violin; Phoenix Symphony Orchestra
(Free virtual lecture)
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Thru Jan 30, 2022
Zineb Sedira: Voice-Over
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
smoca.org; 480.874.4666

 

