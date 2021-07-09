From live music, local art, dance, film, lectures, and family-friendly ways to keep cool, here are 20 events going on this second weekend in July. See you Around Town! |CST
LIVE MUSIC
July 9
The Stakes
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
July 9
KC Angels
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
shopdesertridge.com
July 10
I Am AZ Music: ZAZU West
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
July 10
Alice Tatum Band
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
July 11
A.J. Croce
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
July 13
Red Elvises w/ The Surfside IV
Yucca Tap Room
yuccatap.com
July 14
Bastille Day Jazz Manouche w/ Constance Genter and the Uptown Combo
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
July 14
Honeygirl
Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa
hyattregencyscottsdale.com; 480.444.1234
July 16
Breakup Shoes
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com
July 16–17
I Am AZ Music: Ashley E. Norton, Krystal Baker and Sydney Sprague
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
July 16–18
The Sizzlin’ Summer Weekend Music Festival
Fountain Hills Theater
fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661
FAMILY FRIENDLY
July 9
Aloha Friday at Scottsdale Quarter
scottsdalequarter.com
Thru Sept. 6 Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit
Children’s Museum of Phoenix
childrensmuseumofphoenix.org; 602.253.0501
DANCE & THEATER
July 9
Alan Rubio: Inspired by Division of Labor: Women Shifting a Transnational Gaze
(Virtual performance)
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
smoca.org
July 16–25
The Last Five Years | Los Últimos Cinco Años
United Colours of Arizona Theatre
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
Thru July 18
Daddy Long Legs
The Phoenix Theatre Company
phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151
Thru July 24
Kill Socrates, A Comedy
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841
ART, FILM & MORE
July 10
PhxArt + FilmBar Present: Sunflowers
Phoenix Art Museum, Whiteman Hall
phxart.org
July 16
Karen Bea, Violin; Phoenix Symphony Orchestra
(Free virtual lecture)
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
Thru Jan 30, 2022
Zineb Sedira: Voice-Over
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
smoca.org; 480.874.4666
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.