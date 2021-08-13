As the Arizona monsoon season rolls on, here is this week’s list of live and local music performances, and some cool ways to explore art, live theater, film and our beautiful desert home. See you Around Town! |CST

LIVE MUSIC

Jude Poorten Trio

Aug. 13

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

Aug. 13

Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage

www.shopdesertridge.com

Aug. 14

Talking Stick Ballroom 

www.talkingstickresort.com; www.ticketmaster.com

Aug. 14

R&B Summer Jam: Ginuwine, Case & Sunshine Anderson

Celebrity Theatre

www.celebritytheatre.com; 602.267.1600

Aug. 15

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

GRL PWR

Aug. 15

Brock Pro Presents, Music in the Garden: Grl Pwr

Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion, Town of Carefree

www.brockpro.org

Aug. 16

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

Aug. 19

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

Aug. 20

The Mavericks and Los Lobos

Talking Stick Ballroom 

www.talkingstickresort.com; www.ticketmaster.com

Aug. 20

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

Aug. 20

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

Aug. 20

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

 

ART, FILM, THEATER & MORE

Mural Moments at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Mural artists, clockwise from top left: Courtney Larsen, Kayla Newnam, Kyllan Maney

Limited Time

Stroll through Desert Ridge Marketplace and enjoy colorful public art murals

www.shopdesertridge.com

Sonoran Sippin’

Wrap up the week with a botanical-inspired welcome drink and night out in the Garden during Sonoran Sippin’. Stroll the trails, soak in the desert vibes and iconic sunsets all while enjoying music by local deejays and musicians.

Aug. 13

Performers: DJ Dario Miranda; Los Waukis Andinos; Micah Bentley
Welcome Drink: Gin and Tonic with Bitters | Virgin Sour

Desert Botanical Garden

www.dbg.org; 480.941.1225

The Spitfire Grill

Aug. 13 – Sept. 5

Arizona Broadway Theatre

www.azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400

Truman & Tennessee

 

Aug. 18, 21

Whiteman Hall, Phoenix Art Museum

www.phxart.org; 602.257.1880

Say Goodnight Gracie at Fountain Hills Theatre

Aug. 20 – Sept. 5

Fountain Hills Theater

www.fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661, Ext. 3

Experience 285 screenings of the most diverse group of films ever presented at the festival. 

Thru Aug. 22

Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theatre

www.phoenixfilmfestival.com

