As the Arizona monsoon season rolls on, here is this week's list of live and local music performances, and some cool ways to explore art, live theater, film and our beautiful desert home.
LIVE MUSIC
Aug. 13
Jude Poorten Trio
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Aug. 13
Kenzie
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
Aug. 14
Cheap Trick
Talking Stick Ballroom
www.talkingstickresort.com; www.ticketmaster.com
Aug. 14
R&B Summer Jam: Ginuwine, Case & Sunshine Anderson
Celebrity Theatre
www.celebritytheatre.com; 602.267.1600
Aug. 15
Damn The Weather
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013
Aug. 15
Brock Pro Presents, Music in the Garden: Grl Pwr
Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion, Town of Carefree
Aug. 16
Moonfuzz
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013
Aug. 19
Veronica Everheart & Bummer Girl
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013
Aug. 20
The Mavericks and Los Lobos
Talking Stick Ballroom
www.talkingstickresort.com; www.ticketmaster.com
Aug. 20
Sonrisa
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Aug. 20
Lost Dog Street Band
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222
Aug. 20
William Elliot Whitmore
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013
ART, FILM, THEATER & MORE
Limited Time
Mural Moments
Stroll through Desert Ridge Marketplace and enjoy colorful public art murals
Aug. 13
Sonoran Sippin’
Performers: DJ Dario Miranda; Los Waukis Andinos; Micah Bentley
Welcome Drink: Gin and Tonic with Bitters | Virgin Sour
Desert Botanical Garden
www.dbg.org; 480.941.1225
Aug. 13 – Sept. 5
The Spitfire Grill
Arizona Broadway Theatre
www.azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400
Aug. 18, 21
PhxArt + FilmBar Present: Truman & Tennessee
Whiteman Hall, Phoenix Art Museum
www.phxart.org; 602.257.1880
Aug. 20 – Sept. 5
Say Goodnight, Gracie
Fountain Hills Theater
www.fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661, Ext. 3
Thru Aug. 22
Phoenix Film Festival 2021
Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theatre
