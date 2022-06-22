The Heard Museum has announced its line-up of programs for summer. This is a robust series of free summer-long programs and access to the museum comprised of First Fridays, which offer exhibition viewings, art themed activities and live musical performances by Indigenous musicians. Free Summer Saturdays featuring special appearances by Indigenous creatives including the very first Indigenous droid, HOPI R2. Well-known Creative Aging Workshop (ages 55-plus) features guest instructor Jacob Meders (Mechoopda – Maidu). These programs illustrate the Heard Museum’s commitment to inclusion and accessibility to its exhibitions and programs for individuals and families from a variety of backgrounds.
First Fridays:
July 1: Chill Out at the Heard
Unwind at the Heard Museum with guided meditation activities, mindfulness and relaxing flute music by Jonah Littlesunday (Diné).
4 to 9 p.m.
- Free access to all museum galleries and its 8-acre campus.
- Live performance by flutist Jonah Littlesunday (Diné).
- Mindful self-lead “Gallery Stroll.”
- Exhibition themed art activities for children and adults.
Aug. 5: Heard Unplugged ft. Earth Surface People
First ever Heard Unplugged with live music by Earth Surface People from their debut album, Nihookááʼ diyin dineʼé.
4 to 9 p.m.
- Free access to all museum galleries and its 8-acre campus.
- Live performance by Earth Surface People.
- Exhibition themed art activities for children and adults.
Free Summer Saturdays:
June 25: Meet HOPI R2
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Meet the first ever Indigenous droid, HOPI R2! The collaborative creation of Duane Koyawena (Hopi-Tewa) and engineer Joe Mastroianni shows the intersection of cultural practice, artistic innovation and advancement in science and engineering.
- Free access to all museum galleries and its 8-acre campus.
- Appearance by HOPI R2.
- Artist talks with Duane Koyawena (Hopi-Tewa) and engineer Joe Mastroianni.
- Art themed activities for children and adults.
July 29: Film Screening of Finding Nemo in Diné (Navajo)
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Free access to all museum galleries and its 8-acre campus.
- All-day film screening of the Pixar classic Finding Nemo dubbed in Diné (Navajo).
- Art themed activities for children and adults.
Creative Aging:
July: Creative Printmaking
Master printmaker Jacob Meders (Mechoopda – Maidu) will lead students through online and in-person sessions on the basics of the linocut process, from sketching designs to carving them into linoleum blocks to produce multiple copies of their artwork.
Class size is limited and reserved for students ages 55-plus.
Dates and more information at /narg.heard.org/upcoming-workshops.
The Heard Museum is located in Phoenix at 2301 N. Central Ave.
