Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Scottsdale with support from The Arizona Super Bowl Welcoming Committee and Scottsdale Fashion Square, the inaugural Scottsdale Stampede is charging into town Tuesday, Nov. 29 to kick off a three-month-long fundraiser.
Aiming to support the arts community, local businesses and individuals can sponsor a ten-foot fiberglass stallion to be painted by Arizona-based artists. The completed stallions can be seen from January 2023 through April 2023 in different locations throughout the Scottsdale area.
This arrival moment with all 17 stallions will take place at 9 a.m. Nov. 29 at 4300 N. Miller Road in Scottsdale. Chairman of Stallion Stampede, Charlie Kester, and local participating artist, Niki Woehler will be in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.