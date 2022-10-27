Shop artisan creations and gift items at the Fall Art on the Boardwalk, an outdoor fall festival in the Arizona Boardwalk’s outdoor courtyard area that offers an intimate setting featuring fine arts, crafts, home décor and specialty gift items by talented local and regional artists.
The event, hosted by Sundance Creek Promotions, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 6, just in time to kick off the holiday shopping season.
“Art on the Boardwalk offers the perfect place to find a dazzling array of art and specialty gift items by masterful local artists and vendors. The one-of-a-kind items will impress everyone on your shopping list,” said Dina Giovale, event producer for Sundance Creek Promotions. “Don’t forget to ask artisans about customizations and special commission items to get the perfect size, shape or color for yourself or your home.”
Besides the shopping, there will be plenty of other fun activities, entertainment and giveaways throughout the weekend event. Starting things off strong, the first 50 adults to arrive at the show opening Friday morning will receive a free tote bag when they come to the Sundance Creek Promotions booth.
Guests can enjoy live music from noon to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday with performances by The Chacons, a brother and sister duo playing pop and classic rock songs with a soulful, jazz vibe.
There’s plenty for the kids, too. Children may create their own work of art and enter it in the coloring contest. Budding artists from Salt River Elementary will display their masterpiece interpretations of Pablo Picasso in the student art exhibit. Attendees can vote on their favorite to help the top three student artists win a prize.
Kids can also meet princess characters Ariel and Elsa along with the future-seeing Bruno Madrigal from Timeless Enchantments Arizona, an inclusive and diverse nonprofit charity group that volunteers to bring magic and smiles throughout Arizona. Ariel, Bruno and Elsa will take pictures with guests from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
For those who checked everything off their shopping list, the day doesn’t have to end there. As Scottsdale’s premier entertainment destination, the Arizona Boardwalk features several of the Valley’s most popular attractions, including OdySea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland and Pangaea: Land of Dinosaurs, in addition to multiple dining, shopping and amusement venues.
Attendees can start their creative adventure shopping one-of-a-kind creations at the Art on the Boardwalk festival. Then, visitors can learn about marine life, butterflies or interesting dinosaur facts. When guests get hungry, Johnny Rockets, Reef Snackbar or Pangaea Grill are ready to serve. Finish the afternoon listening to live entertainment, enter a kids coloring contest and shop more at the art festival. Guests may want to come back a second day.
Sundance Creek Promotions produces events with a focus on fine arts & crafts that share unique stories of culture and passion behind the artists’ creations, music and dance. These events celebrate, embrace, and support the stories of struggle, love, and family behind the art and the artist who created it. The Cave Creek, Arizona-based company presents locally inspired art and entertainment events in Arizona. A wide variety of vendors and entertainment offer a little something for everyone.
Fall Art on the Boardwalk will take place at the Arizona Boardwalk, located at 9500 E. Via de Ventura. Admission and parking for the event are free. For more information or to become an exhibitor or vendor visit sundancecreekpromotions.com or call 480-297-1179.
