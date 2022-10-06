The idea for Brightside Studios, a local art studio described as “dreamspace for creatives,” was born from painting in a nursery.
Brad Kuenn would paint the walls of his home nursery as a way to relieve stress after a long day of work when his wife, Vanessa, was expecting their first child.
“I thought if I actually had a space that I could (paint) and I wasn’t worried about ruining the carpet or moving down into the garage, I would do this a lot more and I bet there’s people who feel the same way,” he said.
From there, Brightside Studios was born. With a 5,000-square-foot creative space, including art supplies for traditional artists, those wanting to put their ideas on canvas now have a creative space to go. The studio hosts events such as paint and sip, yoga and floral arrangement classes throughout the week. Inside, there is also a cafe open to the public and an art shop.
Brightside Studio focused on branding the cafe in a creative way, naming nearly everything inside after artists. Artists who go to the studio have priority in the art shop, which features all local artists.
Those interested in going to the studio can purchase day, monthly and annual passes.
“It works sort of like a gym where you can pay for a day pass, a month pass or a year pass,” Kuenn explained. “You get access to the entire space, everything is provided. So, instead of dumbbells and weight machines, we have easels and paint brushes.”
The couple envisioned a creative space to support their entire community.
“Our long-term dreams were always to help others and be a part of a bigger community,” Kuenn said.
Brightside Studio is giving back in another way on Oct. 8, hosting a Creatives Against Cancer fundraiser event from 4 to 8 p.m. The event will have food trucks, raffles, live music and even the Phoenix Suns gorilla. All proceeds will go to support the International Myeloma Foundation. The event is at Brightside Studios, 839 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix. You can also donate online at fundraising.myeloma.org/creatives-against-cancer.
