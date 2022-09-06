Little Shop of Horrors – based on the film by Roger Corman, screenplay by Charles Griffith, book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken – will play at Fountain Hills Theater Sept. 9-25.
Shows will be Thursday through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m.
A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theater goers for over 30 years. Ashman and Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.
The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" – after his co-worker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!
One of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows, Little Shop of Horrors, the charmingly tongue-in-cheek comedy has been produced worldwide. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Rated PG for language and content.
Little Shop of Horrorsis directed by Peter J. Hill and musically directed by Robin Peterson. The show stars Kendra Gaines, Alex Gonzalez, Tom Mangum, Taylor McGlone, Jeffrey Middleton, Phuong Mai Pham, Scott Ricafort, Nikki-Jane Sounakhene, Punawai Tietz and Richard Wells.
For reservations, call the theater at 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or visit fhtaz.org. Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Senior, group, veteran and student discounts are available.
Fountain Hills Theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
