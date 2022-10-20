The year may be 2022, but local musicians Scott Schreiber and Wendy Olson are bringing 1960s and 1970s music back in a concert fundraiser this Saturday, Oct. 22.
A cancer survivor himself, Schreiber, along with Olson, plan to combine music, education and fundraising for MD Anderson Cancer Center at what they hope will be an annual event.
Schreiber was inspired to become a musician growing in Laurel Canyon, Calif., surrounded by musicians creating a new world of American folk rock. Since then, he has worked with artists such as The Monkees and collaborated with artists at Capitol Records.
“I was inspired from when I was a teenager. That’s the whole history of Laurel Canyon, that’s where folk rock began and I got to know the people that were from there,” Schreiber said.
At the same time as the musical “British Invasion” with musicians like The Beatles taking the United States by storm, musical inspiration struck musicians in Laurel Canyon, leading to fabled artists like Chris Hillman, Neil Young and countless others. Schreiber grew up and started making music in the midst of it.
The concert is a unique opportunity for the audience to reminisce on old American folk tunes and hear the history of the music through some of the artists that lived through its creation.
“They can’t get that from any place else. They can read some of it in books, but a lot of the stuff that happened behind the scenes never makes it into a book,” Schreiber said.
“It’s like a live animated musical music lesson,” Olson said.
The concert is the second fundraiser that they’ve hosted so far. Last year, they raised $25,000.
“We want (concert goers) to understand the importance of what they’re providing by giving money to help others who can’t afford to pay for their cancer treatments,” Schreiber said. “But we also want them to have a really good time, to be able to enjoy the music, hopefully to be able to reminisce on some of the songs that they remember from their youth.”
For Olson, she spent a lot of time at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center when her husband needed cancer treatment.
“It became apparent (to me) that people at the hardest time of their life are also facing financial stress,” Olson said.
Proceeds from the concert will benefit the cancer center, specifically going to those who struggle to afford their treatment. The concert will be at the Higley Center for the Arts in Gilbert, 4132 E. Pecos Road, at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22. To purchase tickets, visit higleycenter.org.
