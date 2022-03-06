Prepare for a taste of Arizona’s finest food, fashion, and music, as Artlink presents a celebration of Arizona’s arts and culture on March 11.
Artlink, a nonprofit founded in 1989 by artists, aims to keep the arts as an integral part of the community by connecting artists, businesses, and the community.
The 9th annual signature celebration–– Art d’Core Gala––will be held at Park Central in Phoenix and promises to be a fresh and exhilarating spin on the traditional fundraising gala. It also serves as the opening night of a thrilling multimedia art showcase produced by the Artlink Artist Council, and has been billed as “the arts and culture party of the year.”
This year’s theme is Forces of Attraction. Art is a powerful force that can draw our attention, move us through emotions, inspire us to make change, allows us to fantasize and encourages us to reach for the stars. The evening will celebrate the impact of our creative community with an artist showcase, produced by members of the Artlink Artist Council and invited artists.
Attendees of Art d’Core will be immersed in an array of visual, performance, fashion, culinary, and musical works in a never-before-seen 80,000-square-foot venue designed to celebrate the thriving arts and culture community’s contributions of creativity, beauty, ingenuity, and vitality.
“This massive event space provides the perfect venue for a showcase that reflects the depth of artistic talent here in Arizona,” says Catrina Kahler, president and CEO of Artlink. “Event goers will be able to experience a wide variety of artforms and celebrate a renewed appreciation of the creative community.”
This spirited experience of Arizona artistry will feature multidisciplinary artists performing, serving, and exhibiting dynamic works at every turn. Attendees will experience dance and spoken word performances, culinary creations by talented chefs, incredible fashion designs, and artisan cocktails.
The gala returns with a new theme, Forces of Attraction, that invites those who contribute to and support the arts–– including artists, collectors, philanthropists, and community partners––to come together in celebration of the massive growth of Arizona’s art community in recent years.
Sharon Harper, chairman and CEO of Plaza Companies, is the chairperson of this year’s event. As one of Arizona’s premier business leaders, Harper has infused the arts into Park Central, SkySong, and many other Plaza Companies developments, as a model to others that arts and culture are integral to the vibrancy of a community.
Artist teams that will be highlighted at Art d’Core include Kenaim Al-Shatti and Mary Neubauer; Joan Baron and Rashaad Thomas; Laura Spalding Best and Estevan Curiel; Diana Calderon and Dara Preciado; Ruby Farias and Laura Madden; Magda Gluszek and Cyd Peroni; Liliana Gomez and David Guerrero; Abbey Messmer and Mary Anne Fernandez Herding; Douglas Miles and Carlos Encinas; Nicole Lyn Olson and May-ling Tang; Rembrandt Quiballo and Kristen Miologos; Patricia Sannit and Shomit Barua; Katharine Leigh Simpson and Brandi Read; Marilyn Szabo and Jose Benevides; and Tricee Thomas and Farah Kanaan.
Art d’Core is the signature event in the lineup for the 34th annual Art Detour, Phoenix’s original art walk event. Art Detour, which spans an entire month, is an all-inclusive celebration of art, creativity and culture that features events and exhibitions throughout the state.
For more information on Art d’Core or to purchase tickets, visit https://artdetour.com/art-dcore-gala.
