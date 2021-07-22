Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 845 PM MST. * At 453 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... SR-238 Storm rainfall measured 0.20 inches but was enough runoff to cause a closer of State Route 238. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonopah Desert and West Pinal County. * Through Saturday evening. * An approaching weather system will bring periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon through at least late Saturday. High rain rates and prolonged heavy rainfall will be capable of producing flash flooding of washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas. Flash flooding may also lead to river rises. Past and recent burn scars will be especially prone to flash flooding and debris flow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&