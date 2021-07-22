Situated in the foothills surrounding the Phoenix Sonoran Preserve, residents in the North Phoenix ZIP Code of 85085 enjoy a suburban desert lifestyle. Part of the Deer Valley Unified School District (www.dvusd.org), the area is family friendly and offers easy access to shopping, dining, including at The Shops at Norterra (www.theshopsatnorterra.com), and outdoor recreation. |CST
Take in Some Culture
Immediately adjacent to this ZIP, is Agave Library, part of the Phoenix Public Library system.
Agave Library is a pavilion of masonry, metal and glass set in natural desert landscaping. A tower contains the children’s story room and marks the location from Pinnacle Peak Road. The polished concrete floors, inlaid area rugs, colorfully upholstered furniture and sky-lit exposed wood truss ceiling suggest a traditional Arizona “great” room.
Public Art found in the library includes “Parabiosis VII” by sculptor Kendall Buster, which was commissioned by the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture.
Location: 23550 N. 36th Ave., Glendale, 85310
Current Hours: Open Monday, Friday, Saturday, 9am to 5pm; Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 9am–6pm, by reservation.
Information: phoenixpubliclibrary.org; 602.262.4636 (Library call center)
