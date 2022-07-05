The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess’ Freedom Fest 2022 did not disappoint and should be considered a patriotic destination for all things red, white and blue.
The patriotic VIP celebration kicked off in the Princess Ballroom with an indoor picnic that featured Britain's Got Talent visual artist, Afishal. Then guests headed over to the Princess Lagoon Lawn where there was live entertainment followed by music from the LA ALLSTARS.
The lawn had a small-town charm featuring everything American. The area was filled with families dancing and lots of space to spread out and enjoy the festivities. After the National Anthem and a visual tribute to the military, guests were in awe when they saw the military parachutist jumps from the All Veterans Parachute Team. The parachutists landed right on the lawn with firework chasers across the sky.
The fireworks display was breathtaking and surrounded guests on all sides. At the end of the night everyone was given patriotic freeze-dried flowers on their way out.
This was the perfect way to celebrate America’s 246th birthday.
