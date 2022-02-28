ProMusica Arizona’s 4th Annual Musical Champagne Salon is officially in the works. The spectacular evening will be held on Saturday, March 19, at 6:00pm. Bringing together music lovers for an elegant evening in a beautiful private home in the Anthem Country Club––the popular Champagne Salon has become a sold-out event every year.
Since its founding in 2003, ProMusica Arizona has become a leader in bringing live music to audiences primarily in the North Phoenix area. With almost 100 multigenerational singers and instrumentalists, the group has performed more than 260 times for over 133,000 people.
Guests will be treated to musical performances by ProMusica Arizona chorale and instrumental soloists and small ensembles in this lovely and comfortable setting. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, decadent desserts, champagne, wine, and other beverages will be served and a silent auction will be sure to add to the excitement. It’s an evening to dress up and mingle with other music lovers and ProMusica Arizona’s exceptionally talented singers and instrumentalists. Tickets are $100 and limited.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.pmaz.org or call 623.326.5172
