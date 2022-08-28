Arizona Center, in the heart of downtown Phoenix, prepares to welcome the “smashed” hit comedy, "Drunk Shakespeare," for a limited run starting today, Aug. 25 through Jan. 14, 2023 at The Rose Theatre.
Created by Scott Griffin and David Hudson and directed by Hudson and Lisa Klages, "Drunk Shakespeare" is a New York Times’ Critic’s Pick. It begins with one actor drinking five shots of liquor before attempting to lead the cast through a Shakespeare play in under 90 minutes.
“Arizona Center is the perfect venue for this hit production,” said Paola Cicuttini, vice president of marketing and corporate communications for Arizona Center. “Downtown Phoenix is a vibrant and thriving arts community, so this just adds to the exciting events and activities going on downtown. And the fact that this is only showing in New York, Chicago, D.C. and now Phoenix – is a huge testament to all that Arizona Center and downtown Phoenix has to offer.”
The Rose Theatre, a new pop-up venue with a hidden entrance off the valet parking at Arizona Center, features a library speakeasy with 10,000 books and craft cocktails served throughout each performance.
“The Drunk Shakespeare Society” has been meeting, drinking and performing Shakespeare for over a thousand nights and over a thousand liters of liquor. This talented troupe of rotating members share the epic poetry of William Shakespeare, but you don’t need to be a fan of Shakespeare to enjoy yourself. Pop culture references, improvisation, audience games, a wealth of surprises and liberal departures from the text (with outrageous consequences) make this fun for everyone. Every night and every performance is different, you never know what will happen.
The show will offer performances on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets are $39 for balcony seating, $59 for mezzanine seating and $79 for stage-side seats which gets you closer to the action. A single luxury experience is available for $500 which allows you to be queen or king of the evening, including a throne and crown for two, a bottle of Moet & Chandon champagne, caviar, hand-crafted chocolates and, most importantly, decision-making powers during the show. If nobody reserves the royal treatment beforehand, it is auctioned off to the highest bidder at the start of the evening.
For more information, tickets and the company’s comprehensive COVID protocol, visit DrunkShakespeare.com.
