Like Cinderella’s glass slippers, the holiday season is going to sparkle this year at the Phoenix Theatre Company, which is producing “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” from Nov. 16 through Jan. 1 as its annual holiday show.
“This production is not exactly the fairytale you remember,” said Michael Barnard, the show’s director and producing artistic director for the theatre. “There is a modern-day twist to the show, one that is captivating for young girls and boys. The story encourages people to let kindness and fairness be their guide, something the world could use a lot more of nowadays.”
As a Broadway musical, “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including best book of a musical and best musical revival.
The show tells the endearing tale of a girl who learns to believe in what’s possible. The timeless classic is set in a kingdom ruled by a well-intentioned but misaligned prince who, through trials and tribulations, learns that treating people with compassion and empathy is the way to successfully rule the land.
Phoenix audiences will be dazzled by magnificent costumes and set pieces, along with captivating music and ballroom dancing throughout the show. The enchanting fairytale is filled with stunning orchestrations, witty dialogue, with some new and some familiar characters, plus a few added songs to round out Rodgers and Hammerstein’s unforgettable score.
“This show is magical, whimsical, positive and enlightening,” Barnard added. “The characters – especially Cinderella – are empowered, strong and focused. She is a role model committed to becoming the person she is destined to be, and in the process, inspires others to find their true selves. It is a beautiful show and a great way to celebrate the holidays with family.”
“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” features a fantastic cast of performers including Joy Del Valle as Ella, Alex Branton as Prince Topher, María Amorocho as the Fairy Godmother Marie, D. Scott Withers as Sebastian, Aaron Ford as Lord Pinkleton, Kendrick Stallings as Jean-Michel, Sally Jo Bannow as Madame, and Michelle Chin and Kate Cook as the stepsisters Gabrielle and Charlotte. Cydney Trent is the understudy for Marie.
The ensemble includes Lucas Coatney, Mark Stoddard, Teddy Ladley, Jari Haile, Brooke Davis and Maggie Barry. The core dance ensemble includes Daniel Powers, Michelle Lemon, Shani Barrett and Kayden Oliver. The ensemble swings are Tucker Abney, Sophia Olson, Daniel Bargen and Ashley Bauer.
Select Mask Required Performances
In an effort to provide those who would feel more comfortable in a fully masked environment with an opportunity to attend our productions, the Phoenix Theatre Company has designated the Dec. 10 performance of “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella”as “masks required.”
During these performances, masks will be required for all patrons and staff in the lobbies and theatres unless actively eating/drinking. Food and drinks will be allowed in the theatre. Management is asking that the mask be placed back on between bites or sips. Proof of vaccination and temperature checks will not be required.
ASL/Audio Describe Night
Audio Description and American sign language interpretation are available for each production. At 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, there will be a special ASL/Audio Describe Night for “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.”
The Phoenix Theatre Company is the largest professional regional theatre company in the state. As the first arts organization in Arizona and a founding member of the Central Arts District, The Phoenix Theatre Company is committed to advancing performing arts in the Valley, with nearly 500 performances each year on multiple stages. Located at 1825 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix, The Phoenix Theatre Company's mission is to create exceptional theatrical experiences by using the arts to articulate messages that inspire hope and understanding.
