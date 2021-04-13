Desert Foothills Theater’s (DFT) production of 13 the musical opens Thursday, April 15, at 7:30pm at Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion in Carefree. With an unforgettable rock score from Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown, 13 is a hilarious, coming-of-age musical about discovering that “cool” is sometimes where we least expect it.
Jason Robert Brown’s original musical follows young Evan Goldman as he moves from New York City to small-town Indiana, as he grapples with his parents’ divorce, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school. This charming musical deals with the hardships of leaving familiar places for unfamiliar ones. 13 is the only Broadway musical ever with a cast and band entirely made of teenagers. It opened on Broadway in October 2008. The production is notable for being the professional debut of pop star Ariana Grande.
The DFT productionwill be directed by Valley theater veteran Sandi Carll, who has held various positions in the Phoenix theater community since 2009. The production will be choreographed by Nathalie Velasquez with music by Kent Campbell. The production will feature a live band playing alongside the cast for this high-energy musical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.