The Scottsdale Gallery Association (SGA) is ringing in 2022 with its annual Demonstration…and Donuts Gold Palette ArtWalk on Thursday, January 13 from 6:30 to 9:00pm. Guests will enjoy live entertainment from bagpipers as they stroll the streets of the Scottsdale Arts District—Main Street from Scottsdale Road to Goldwater Boulevard and north of Indian School on Marshall Way to 5th Avenue. Participating galleries will also feature live artists’ demonstrations and donut sampling.
The Gold Palette ArtWalk brings together the finest art in Scottsdale including 28 galleries and two museums—Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West. In partnership with the City of Scottsdale, the SGA also presents eight Gold Palette ArtWalk events per year that feature a dedicated theme and activities specific to the theme including demonstrations and more.
The event serves as fundraiser for the 100 Club of Arizona, a nonprofit organization that has been providing assistance to statewide public safety agencies, officers, firefighters, and EMT/paramedics, as well as their families since 1968. In addition to live demonstrations and sampling sweet treats, guests can enjoy music by traditional bagpipe performers.
“The Scottsdale Police and Fire departments put their lives on the line for the safety, security and protection of our residents and businesses and we could not be more grateful for their selfless service,” says Scottsdale Gallery Association President French Thompson. “Our annual Demonstrations…and Donuts ArtWalk serves as a fun way for us to shine a much-deserved spotlight on these everyday heroes while giving our art lovers a unique way to support them while enjoying fantastic art and entertainment.”
The following galleries will be hosting donut tastings and most will offer live artist demonstrations:
Art One: 4130 N. Marshall Way
Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery: 7100 E. Main St., #B
Creative Gateways: 7034 E. Main St.
French Designer Jeweler: 7148 E. Main St.
J Klein Art Factory: 7012 E. Main St.
J Klein Gallery: 7136 E. Main St.
The Marshall Gallery: 7106 E. Main St.
On the Edge Gallery: 7050 E. 5th Ave.
Quantum Art, Inc.: 7077 E. Main St., #16
The Signature Gallery: 7177 E Main St.
Territorial Indian Arts & Antiques: 7100 E. Main St., #3
Wilde Meyer Gallery: 4142 N. Marshall Way
Xanadu Gallery: 7039 E. Main St., #101
For more information, visit www.scottsdalegalleries.com.
