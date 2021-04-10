Scottsdale Public Art announced that 11 artworks in its Permanent Collection are now enhanced with augmented reality elements, viewable through a mobile device app.
The organization debuted the augmented reality features in November during Canal Convergence 2020. Most of the temporary Canal Convergence artworks and select pieces from the permanent collection were chosen to include AR elements.
“The augmented reality experiences were fast-tracked because of the pandemic,” said Tanya Galin, public art coordinator for Scottsdale Public Art. “We no longer could have in-person tours of the artworks during Canal Convergence, so AR allowed us to provide background information on the piece without a physical person standing there.”
The 11 permanent pieces feature animations and video of various presenters talking about the artworks. Augmented reality allows viewers to see the natural environment through their device’s camera with a digital overlay that makes it appear as if the presenters are standing near the artworks. The AR experiences can be found on the ScottsdalePublicArt channel of the Hoverlay app, available through app stores.
The experiences can be triggered via Hoverlay when viewers are standing near the physical artworks. The 11 artworks that currently feature AR experiences include:
- “Bronze Horse Fountain” by Bob Parks
- “Diamond Bloom” by Curtis Pittman
- “Horseshoe Falls” by Michael Maglich
- “Knight Rise” by James Turrell
- “LOVE” by Robert Indiana
- “One-Eyed Jack” by John Randall Nelson
- “Passing the Legacy” by Herb Mignery
- “Soleri Bridge and Plaza” by Paolo Soleri
- “Spirt of Camelback” by Kana Tanaka
- “Traceries” by Mary Bates Neubauer
- “Windows to the West” by Louise Nevelson.
One advantage of augmented reality is that it can be accessed anytime. All that is required is a mobile device and the free app.
It has also provided a way for Scottsdale Public Art and the city of Scottsdale to safely continue a variation of its Cycle the Arts event this year. Typically held in April for Valley Bike Month, the annual bicycle tour of public art was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To learn more about the AR features and how to access them, visit scottsdalepublicart.org/augmented-reality.
Cycle the Arts: A Self-Guided Tour in Celebration of Valley Bike Month
This year, Cycle the Arts is a self-guided bike tour of public art pieces from the city of Scottsdale’s Permanent Collection in celebration of Valley Bike Month throughout the entire month of April.
Augmented reality content is available through the Hoverlay App, available on mobile devices. Those who don’t want to download the app can find out more about each stop on the Cycle the Arts website.
For this year’s 3.25-mile curated bicycle tour and to find out how to claim a free Cycle the Arts T-shirt, visit scottsdalepublicart.org/cycle-the-arts-2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.