Get ready for a boot scootin’ good time with the Desert Foothills Land Trust’s Cowboy Up for Conservation evening benefit Thursday, Oct. 27 at Buffalo Chip Saloon and Steakhouse.
“It’s a fun evening, really relaxed with good music, good food,” said Vicki Preston, president and CEO of the Desert Foothills Land Trust. “It’s just a get together of our longtime supporters, board members and then we’re encouraging new people that don’t know much about the land trust to come and learn more.”
The evening includes a BBQ dinner, live music performed by country band Cowboy Up, line dance instruction and the latest information about Land Trust activities. Preston said she will be there to do a quick presentation, but “the evening really is just about mixing, mingling and having a good night supporting a good cause.”
My First Rodeo tickets are $50 for newcomers who have never attended a Land Trust Event and Cowboy Up tickets are $100 for regulars. Cowboy Up tickets are $50 tax deductible. Sponsorships are also available (and eligible for tax deduction), with packages ranging from $250 to $1,500. Alcohol is not included in tickets or sponsorships, but will be available for purchase at the bar.
All proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships will go to support the Desert Foothills Land Trust, which aims to connect people to nature by working with communities and partners to conserve and steward sensitive lands and species for the survival of the Sonoran Desert.
“We work to protect the open spaces, cultural resources and beautiful views of our Sonoran Desert,” Preston said. “More importantly, the lands we protect are forever, so we also focus heavily on connecting people to nature to help build future stewards who will take care of these lands forever.”
Desert Foothills Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was established in 1991. Led by a volunteer board of directors and a small staff, the land trust has become a stable and well-respected organization working to conserve the most sensitive and important open spaces in the communities of Anthem, Carefree, Cave Creek, Desert Hills, New River, North Phoenix and North Scottsdale, according to Preston. Since its founding, the organization has conserved 1,000 acres on 27 preserves.
Tickets to the Cowboy Up for Conservation event can be purchased online at the Desert Foothills Land Trust website. Registration ends Friday, Oct. 21. The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Buffalo Chip Saloon and Steakhouse, 6823 E. Cave Creek Road.
