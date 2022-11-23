Enjoy an afternoon of astonishment, awe and mystery at a magic show for kids and adults benefiting The Singletons, a nonprofit supporting single-parent families battling cancer, Saturday, Nov. 26.
"The Comedy Trickster," John Fitzsimmons and experience-based magician, Tank Hanna, will create true human connections to magic and one another during this festive holiday weekend event.
Hanna, a devoted dad and single parent, actually created this opportunity for families to experience magic in real life and to raise awareness and support for The Singletons.
John Fitzsimmons, three-time Guinness World Record holder, has appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” “The Gong Show,” “I Can See Your Voice” as well as Penn & Teller’s “Fool US.”
Guests can also enjoy a special performance by Kenton Knepper, known around the world as the “Godfather of Mentalism.” Kenton has written 50 books on Mentalism and teaches Silent Influence to select corporations and individuals.
The Singletons Charity Magic Show is scheduled for noon Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Scottsdale Civic Center Auditorium (3839 N. Drinkwater Boulevard).
Tickets are available for purchase online, with general admission priced at $20. A VIP option is also available for $100 and includes a meet and greet with a mini, close-up magic show after the main event. Additional donations can also be made when purchasing tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.