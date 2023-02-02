To celebrate the start of Black History Month and a diverse group of artists, Larsen Gallery is inviting the public to a special opening reception on Thursday, Feb. 2 to debut the works of Fritz Scholder, Rusty Bowers and Ahmed J. Cannon, which will remain on display throughout the month.
“We are a Scottsdale based auction and gallery with deep Arizona ties. It is an honor to showcase works of art from such a diverse trio of artists,” said Larsen Gallery owner Scott Larsen.
“Their backgrounds and life stories are as divergent as the works they create, yet they still share Arizona roots that impact their art and countless artists who have spent time in our great state. The art is compelling, original and trailblazing.”
The opening reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Larsen Gallery, located at 3705 N. Bishop Lane in Scottsdale. Those interested in attending should RSVP@LarsenGallery.com.
In addition to being a longtime fixture in Arizona politics and the outgoing Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, Russell “Rusty” Bowers has spent decades as a professional artist. He is a classically trained artist specializing in watercolor, oil painting and sculpting. Now free of the demands and constraints of politics, Bowers is focusing on his decade’s long passion.
“From the halls of the Arizona Capitol and national controversy to the walls of a Scottsdale gallery, I couldn’t be more excited and nervous to exhibit my art for the first time alongside these other artists,” Bowers said.
Scholder’s work continues to draw international acclaim nearly two decades after his death. His art is featured yearly at the Larsen Gallery. Primarily based in Arizona during his lifetime, his paintings have helped redefine Native American art while shattering stereotypes. Scholder’s art has been the topic of more than a dozen books and two PBS documentaries. His art is in the permanent collections of numerous major museums, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York. In recent years the value of his works has rapidly accelerated in value, routinely fetching hundreds of thousands of dollars for a single painting.
Cannon was born in Chicago. He trained in and is currently based in Scottsdale. Cannon specializes in realistic oil portraits. His series The Jazz Men includes portraits of Dizzy Gillespie, George Benson, Louis Armstrong, Herbie Hancock and Arizona’s Doc Jones.
A large portion of the sales from Cannon’s work will benefit the Molina School of Jazz, a local charity that provides music education for children. Doc Jones serves as its Executive Director. The exhibition for all three artists will run from the Feb. 2 opening night reception through the entire month of February to coincide with Black History Month.
“Artists such as the ones featured in this exhibit help affirm Arizona’s prominence in the art world as well as paving the way for future artists in our great state,” said Larsen Gallery Owner Polly Larsen.
For exhibit and gallery information please visit the gallery’s website larsengallery.com or contact the gallery at 480-941-0900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.